KartRider Rush+ welcomes MapleStory M icons to race in heart-pounding collaboration

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Kartrider Rush Players can blaze a trail in their opponents’ wake with adorable MapleStory M characters Pink Bean, Orange Mushroom, and more

SEOUL – Jan. 19, 2023 – Nexon’s high-octane mobile racing game KartRider Rush+ is bringing the most iconic characters from the legendary mobile MMORPG MapleStory M to the racetrack with an all-new collaboration. Thrill-seekers can gear up for lightning-fast fun, beginning now through March 17, with character karts based on Pink Bean, MapleStory M’s adorable pink monster, and the mischievous mascot, Orange Mushroom.

For the rookie or seasoned racing pro, KartRider Rush+ offers a pit stop for everyone with an array of game modes and a delightful cast of characters to keep drivers in the fast lane. Racers can unleash their creativity by customizing their karts and characters for a uniquely thrilling race experience. With imaginative tracks, easy-to-master gameplay, and vibrant graphics, KartRider Rush+ promises endless excitement on the go.

From the stylish Slime Outfit to the cute Ribbon Pig Outfit and more, players can now deck out their characters and karts with race-ready MapleStory M fashion. Racers can grab collab items by completing missions such as logging into the game or dominating Ranked Mode during high-speed events that take place until Sunday, March 17.

Nexon has also released a celebratory video for the collaboration on the official KartRider Rush+ YouTube channel that features Pink Bean and Orange Mushroom in their turbocharged kart forms.

Players around the world can download KartRider Rush+ for free on Android and iOS.

More information on KartRider Rush+ x MapleStory M is available below:

KartRider Rush+ x MapleStory M Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Official KartRider Rush+ Website: [LINK]

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.