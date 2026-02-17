Kat Bautista Named Judge for 13th Asia‑Pacific Stevie Awards

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila — Kat Bautista, COO and Founder of NYMA Management, has been appointed a judge for the 13th Annual Asia‑Pacific Stevie Awards. Bautista will join a panel evaluating entries across marketing, communications, innovation, and leadership categories for the region’s premier business awards.

Her selection reflects a proven track record in brand transformation and measurable campaign results across Asia‑Pacific markets. A two‑time Stevie winner, she was honored in 2025 as Best Female Entrepreneur at the International Business Awards (IBA) in Lisbon, Portugal, and was named a Bronze Stevie® Winner for Most Innovative Leader of the Year at the 2024 Asia‑Pacific Stevie® Awards.

Bautista also served as a judge for the 2026 Webby Awards — widely regarded as the leading international honors for excellence on the internet — bringing additional adjudication experience and a broad perspective on digital creativity, user experience, and strategic communication to the Stevie jury.

“I’m honored to join the Asia‑Pacific Stevie Awards jury,” Bautista said. “Judging is a responsibility I take seriously — it’s about recognizing craft and strategy that move industries, uplift communities, and deliver measurable results. I look forward to celebrating work that pairs creative ambition with clear business impact.”

The Awards celebration ceremony is set to take place on April 17, 2026 — The Venetian Hotel, Macau

CONNECT WITH KAT BAUTISTA: TIKTOK | INSTAGRAM

FOLLOW NYMA FOR MORE UPDATES: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | X | WEBSITE

NYMA

NYMA, which stands for Now You Must Aspire, is a talent agency dedicated to nurturing trailblazers across all media spaces. NYMA provides executive clients with expertise in digital marketing, strategy, consultation, and local representation for international talents. The company’s vision is to be the home of Filipino talents and to bring Filipino entertainment to the world.

To learn more about NYMA, visit nyma.ph