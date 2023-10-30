KBL North Luzon holds ‘successful’ conference in Pampanga

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 2023 Kilusan ng Bagong Lipunan (KBL) North Luzon Conference became livelier with the launch of Miss KBL and band competitions during the event in Mabalacat, Pampanga recently.

It was likewise a happy occasion with the personal appearance of former jukebox queen and ex- vice governor of Camarines Sur, Imelda Papin.

The event held at Royce Hotel, also launched the contest for Miss KBL won by Estephanie Ladignon of Nueva Ecija while Salinlaji Band of Pampanga Province emerged the champion in the competition.

Calling party members “resilient,” KBL national president Efren A. Rafanan, quoted former president Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr.”In every dark hour of our national life, a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory.”

“As KBL members, you are part of a community that embodies hope in action. It’s in your unwavering commitment to the principles that define us, in your willingness to stand up for what is right and in your persistent efforts to create positive change ,” he further said.

Meanwhile, KBL vice president for North Luzon, Crisiljefv G. Garrido said, “United, we are stronger. Together, we possess an incredible wealth of knowledge, experience and passion. By supporting each other, sharing insights and lending a helping hand, we can overcome any obstacle that stands in our way.”

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, were among the dignitaries invited to the occasion and whose messages were read on their behalf, along with Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. of the Dept. of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Marcos called on all KBL members “to stay dedicated to the Party’s mission and goals in every endeavor they undertake.”

“Let us all do our best to usher in an era of progress, peace and unity for our people and for the Bagong Pilipinas that we all want to build and cherish,” he concluded.

On the other hand, VP Duterte called on party members “to join hands with every nation builder to usher in a brighter future for our nation where no one is left behind, guided by our commitment to integrity, sincere service and love of country.”

Abalos for his part said that KBL is true to its vision of “helping build a prosperous and united nation founded on the principles of good governance, social justice and national development. You have continued to be the government’s trusted ally for 45 years.”

Those present clamored for Papin’s running for senator. Although, she was hesitant at first, she eventually accepted the challenge. “This country will be great again basta tayong lahat ay magkaisa,” she told the conference attendees.