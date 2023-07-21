KBL, PAPI Sign MOU

111 SHARES Share Tweet

THE president of the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) and the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

PAPI president Nelson Santos and KBL North Luzon vice president, Crisiljefv Garrido, signed the MOU last July 19 at Ninangan Resturant in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, designating the former as the official media partner of the political party.

A press conference will be hosted by KBL North Luzon, on Oct. 20-21, 2023 at the Royce Hotel and Casino in Clark, Pampanga.