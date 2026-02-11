Kidlat Tahimik feted in MET Gallery’s first National Artist exhibit for 2026

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of National Arts Month 2026, the Metropolitan Theater (MET), in collaboration with Order of National Artists (ONA), presents “Portraits of a National Artist as Kultur Warrior,” featuring works inspired by and dedicated to National Artist Kidlat Tahimik.

The exhibition marked the first installment of the MET’s National Artists Exhibit Series for the year and pays tribute to the life, advocacy, and enduring cultural influence of Kidlat Tahimik; filmmaker, storyteller, and passionate champion of indigenous identity and decolonization.

Attending the opening is the National Artist himself, who shared a summary of a film he has been working on for 40 years, depicting the journey of a Filipino slave accompanying Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bernan Joseph R. Corpuz shared a few words for the exhibit opening.

“Nawa’y magsilbing paanyaya ang eksibit na ito na patuloy nating ipaglaban at ipagdiwang ang ating kultura — nang may tapang, pagkamalikhain, at pagmamalaki,” DED Corpuz said.

Long before his conferment as National Artist, Kidlat Tahimik had already become a compelling muse to portrait artists, caricaturists, photographers, and fellow cultural workers. Known for his distinct “crazy-artist” persona — from his wispy goatee and dreadlocks to his impish smile often seen behind his iconic Bamboo Camera (Kapwa-Kamera na Kawayan ni Kidlat, or K.K.K.K.) — he has inspired generations of creatives across disciplines.

The exhibit traces a remarkable 50-year visual narrative through portraits created by various artists. Among the featured works are a 1973 art-school painting by his wife, Katrin de Guia; a 1983 editorial cartoon by Nonoy Marcelo; photographs from the 1990s by cinematographer Boy Yñiguez; woodworks by Ifugao carver Chris Atiwon; documentary shots by Tommy Hafalla; and even playful sketches by his grandchildren in 2025. Together, these pieces depict the evolving image of an octogenarian culture-warrior whose advocacy remains unwavering.

Fondly called ‘Tatay’ by his portraitists over the years, the collection reflects not only artistic interpretations but also deep reverence for a mentor whose work continues to challenge cultural colonialism and celebrate Filipino identity, particularly from the Cordillera.

‘Portraits of a National Artist as Kultur Warrior’ is on view today, February 11 until 28, 2026, at the Metropolitan Theater Gallery. The exhibit is open to the public daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.