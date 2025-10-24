Kids in DSWD-built daycare center happy to meet PBBM, Sec. Gatchalian

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Children enrolled in a child development center (CDC) in Barangay La Paz, Santiago, Agusan del Norte on Friday (October 24) give a warm welcome to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian during their visit to the learning facility.

The center was built through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) of the DSWD. Since its completion in 2023, the CDC has served as a safe and nurturing learning space built and continuously maintained by the townsfolk.

President Marcos led the distribution of school bags to the young learners and turned over a Starlink internet connectivity system to enhance digital access for the center and nearby households. The Chief Executive also spent time with the children during a storytelling session and thanked the community volunteers who helped construct the center.

Also present during the visit were DSWD Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez, DSWD Field Office Caraga Region Director Mari-Flor Dollaga, Santiago Municipal Vice Mayor Zenaida Lim, and La Paz Barangay Captain Benjamin Lim Jr. (LSJ)

The KALAHI-CIDSS is a program that uses a community-driven development strategy to ensure people-centered development by providing assistance, capacity-building, and implementation support to poverty-disadvantaged and disaster-affected municipalities.

Through the program, community members actively participate to identify and prioritize their community’s problems and allow them to design, implement, and manage solutions to their priority problems. (AKDL)