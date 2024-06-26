Kinemelaya: Celebrating Queer Cinema in Northern Luzon

194 SHARES Share Tweet

North Luzon Pride (NLP) collaborates with the British Council, talks about creating safe spaces for queer people through film

23 June 2024, Baguio City – In celebration of Pride month, the Northern Luzon Pride (NLP) proudly launched Kinemelaya: A Series of Film Screenings on June 9, 16 and 23 at the Balanghai ni Ikeng, Ili-likha Artists’ Wateringhole, Baguio City. This three-day screening was an admission-free event dedicated to celebrating queer cinema and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion through the country’s creative industry. Creators, film enthusiasts, allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community watched a diverse and meaningful roster of films from the Philippines, Colombia and the UK.

“Northern Luzon Pride is a volunteer organisation made up mostly of creatives, and it is important to us to platform queer creativity and queer narratives,” shares writer and NLP board member Faye Olayo.

“The films in Kinemelaya illustrate the spectrum of queer storytelling, the films varied by genre, from video essay and documentary to animation; by subject matter, from true-to-life narratives to surrealist imaginations; from stories on identities, family, and acceptance; to love and loss. Through these film screenings, we can see and appreciate the wealth of stories, talent, and artistry the LGBTQIA+ community has,” she adds.

As an advocate of the arts and an organisation that values equality, diversity and inclusion, the British Council partnered with NLP to support and enrich this year’s screening, providing films from the UK. They also hosted a panel discussion led by British Council’s Head of Arts, Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, and the organisation’s Arts Manager, Sari Molintas, on the last day of screening to highlight and elaborate on the importance of films as one of the safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ communities.

Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, British Council’s Head of Arts, emphasised that their mission has always been to build meaningful, respectful, and lasting relationships across different cultures. “The British Council is dedicated to fostering environments where everyone feels included and respected. Our work spans across the arts, English, and education, aiming to develop inclusive programs that enrich everyone’s experiences and contribute to more diverse yet inclusive societies,” he added.

Kinemelaya is hosted by Northern Luzon Pride supported by the Department of Health – Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR), Balay Marvi by LoveYourself, SCORA-Asian Medical Students’ Association-Philippines, IHG, Ili-Likha Artists’ Wateringhole, British Council in the Philippines, Mt. Cloud Bookshop, Bahaghari – UP Baguio Chapter, Sumikom, Sulong Likha, UBBOG Cordillera Writers, PassionMax Philippines, and Rebel Bakehouse – all unified to create a platform for LGBTQIA+ voices and stories.

Film Screenings

9 June 2024

Take Your Partners – Siri Rødnes (UK/Scotland)

please, remember this night – Joshua de Vera (Philippines)

Mark & Lenny – Gio Potes (Philippines)

TheWorldWeLeft – Sean Romero (Philippines)

QUODLIBET – Juan Ruge (Colombia)

hundreds of year(ning)s – Raia Miranda (Philippines)

16 June 2024

Alexa, Xander, and the Universe – Vahn Pascual (Philippines)

Ili Ili (Little One) – Clister Santos (Philippines)

Noontime Drama – Kim Timan and Sam Villa-Real (Philippines)

the river that never ends – JT Trinidad (Philippines)

The Men Who Speak Gayle – Andrew Brukman (UK/South Africa)

Write Here – Jake Muñoz Consing (Philippines)

23 June 2024

The Sappho Project: Fragment 147 – Sari Katharyn (Philippines)

Aking Senakulo – Jela Dela Peña (Philippines/Canada)

Kung Hindi Na Dumating Ang Bukas – Julianne Reyes (Philippines)

Pamamalugo – Ram Botero (Philippines)

Ted & Noel – Julia Alcamo (UK)

Somewhere a Destination – Celeste Lapida (Philippines)

Panel: Creating queer safe space in film

23 June 2024

Moderators:

Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, Head of Arts, British Council

Sari Molintas, Arts Manager, British Council

Panellists:

Faye Olayo, Board Member, Northern Luzon Pride

Celeste Lapida, Filmmaker (Somewhere a Destination), Elephant

Julianne Reyes, Filmmaker (kung hindi na dumating ang bukas)

Era Abuan, Sumikom (University of the Cordilleras)

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

www.britishcouncil.org

About Northern Luzon Pride

Northern Luzon Pride (NLP) is a volunteer-led, non-stock, nonprofit, SEC-registered organization dedicated to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in our region.

We primarily organize the Pride Festival in Baguio City, Philippines held in June, with satellite events throughout the year. Our activities and events include panel discussions on various LGBTQ+ topics, free HIV/AIDS screening and counseling, drag events, community open mic, children’s storytelling, and pride parades. NLP is a member of Pride PH, a network of pride organizations across the country.

https://www.facebook.com/northernluzonpride/