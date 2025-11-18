Home>News>Provincial>KKDK Program Batch 2025 Graduation
KKDK Program Batch 2025 Graduation

Strengthening Resilience, Wellness, and Community Among PDL

The Cagayan de Oro City Jail – Male Dormitory, under the leadership of City Jail Warden JSUPT MARLON J YMBALLA, DSC, successfully conducted the Graduation Ceremony of the Katatagan, Kalusugan at Damayan ng Komunidad (KKDK) Program – Batch 2025 on November 14, 2025, held at Purok Mahigugmaon, Visitation Area.

A total of 13 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) completed the KKDK Program and received their Certificates of Completion, marking another significant milestone in the facility’s continuing effort to promote healing, personal development, and restorative rehabilitation.

PROGRAM FRAMEWORK AND PURPOSE

The implementation of the KKDK Program is in line with national directives and established rehabilitative frameworks, particularly:

  • DILG Memorandum dated February 19, 2025 – Strengthening Family Integration in PDL rehabilitation;
  • KKDK for Persons Deprived of Liberty Manual (2021) – Providing standardized modules on emotional resilience, mental wellness, and community support;
  • Guidelines for the Implementation of KKDK (June 28, 2019) – Ensuring uniform, effective delivery of KKDK nationwide.

Anchored on these references, the KKDK Program equips PDL with essential skills in stress management, self-awareness, healthy coping, and community-building—empowering them toward reintegration and personal transformation.

ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

The graduation ceremony was held from 1:00 PM, attended by partner agencies, local stakeholders, and BJMP personnel who continue to support the facility’s rehabilitation initiatives.

The activity was monitored by SJO4 Aldous S Ybañez, Chief, UWD, and conducted under the supervision of Warden JSUPT MARLON J YMBALLA, DSC.

Special Guests:

  • EVANGELINE P. ISIDRO – OIC, CBDRP & BDCP Section Head, City Anti-Drug Abuse Division (Represented by Hon. Kagawad Sonny Cahayag)
  • HON. PEPE LAREDE – Co-Chairman, Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council, Brgy. Lumbia
  • ATTY. TERRYLOU D. ABONITALLA – Clerk of Court, RTC Branch 25
  • JSUPT NEIL FELIPE C RAMO – Regional Chief of Directorial Staff, BJMPR0-10
  • JSUPT THOMAS AUGUSTINE H CATARATA – Chief, Chaplaincy Service Section & KKDK Coach, BJMPRO-10
  • JCINSP MOISES C GENETIANO II – Chief, RWDD, BJMPRO-10 (Represented by JO2 Marie Ann Candie T Andoy)
  • Guest of Honor: JCSUPT FELEXBERTO S JAGORIN Jr, DSC Regional Director, BJMPRO-10 Represented by JSUPT WILLIAM T MANEGNYAO, ARDO

The message of the Guest of Honor emphasized compassion, strengthened rehabilitation systems, and the importance of community in helping PDL rebuild their lives.

A CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO REHABILITATION

The Cagayan de Oro City Jail – Male Dormitory commends the KKDK Batch 2025 graduates for their perseverance and commitment. The facility also extends its gratitude to its partners, facilitators, and guests for their unwavering support in advancing BJMP’s mission of humane safekeeping and effective PDL rehabilitation.

Through programs like KKDK, the facility reaffirms its dedication to fostering resilience, wellness, and positive transformation among Persons Deprived of Liberty.

