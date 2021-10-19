Kleos commits to build and launch fourth satellite cluster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Contracts signed with proposed launch in mid-2022

Fourth Kleos cluster; ‘Observer Mission’ (KSF3) to be launched, increasing data collection capacity. Adding up to a further 119 million km2 collect capacity per day over key areas across multiple payloads & orbits.

Contract placed with launch services provider Spaceflight to launch Kleos’ fourth satellite cluster mid-2022 on a SpaceX rideshare launch.

Innovative Solutions in Space engaged to build and support the Observer Mission satellites.

New satellite cluster funded by successful A$12.6 million raise to grow constellation.

Kleos Space S.A (ASX:KSS, Frankfurt:KS1, Kleos or Company), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, has signed new contracts with satellite builder Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (ISISPACE) and global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc to build and manage the launch its fourth satellite cluster of four satellites, the Observer Mission (KSF3) mid-2022.

Kleos Space CEO Andy Bowyer said, “We are rapidly building our constellation, utilising funds from our recent capital raise to commit to our fourth satellite cluster build and launch. Each new launch enables us to improve satellite data collection and increase revisits over key areas of interest for our customers.

The Observer Mission increases the revenue opportunity from existing subscribers and caters to the needs of our growing global pipeline. Spaceflight and ISISPACE have proven to be effective partners for both our Vigilance Mission and upcoming Patrol Mission launch. We are leveraging their experience to accelerate the build and launch of our Observer Mission.”

Kleos’ fourth satellite cluster complements the 37-degree orbit of the ‘Scouting Mission’ and Sun Synchronous orbits of the ‘Vigilance Mission’ and ‘Patrol Mission’ satellites with up to a further 119 million km2 data collection capacity per day (Vigilance and Patrol Missions each have similar data collect capacity).

Netherlands-based ISISPACE will provide Kleos with a turn-key solution for its four Observer Mission satellites, including design, development, production, testing, launch integration services, and support for checkout and commissioning”. ISISPACE has more than 15 years’ nanosatellite experience, successfully built Kleos’ ‘Vigilance Mission’ (KSF1) and is currently building the ‘Patrol Mission’ (KSF2) satellites.

Jeroen Rotteveel, CEO of ISISPACE, said, “We are proud to be expanding our strategic partnership with Kleos to build and support the launch of their fourth satellite cluster. Our extensive nanosatellite experience spans design, manufacturing and operation complementing Kleos’ in-house engineering expertise. We look forward to continuing to work with Kleos to increase satellite capability, leveraging learnings from earlier launches.”

Spaceflight provided the integration, mission management, and launch services for the successful launch of the Vigilance Mission satellites on its SXRS-5 mission in June 2021 and has already been engaged by Kleos for the upcoming Patrol Mission launch.

Marcy Mabry, Spaceflight’s Mission Manager added, “We are delighted to be working with Kleos again to launch its small satellite payload into a 500-600km Sun Synchronous orbit. Our portfolio of frequent launch options provides unmatched flexibility and reliability, ensuring Kleos’ growing constellation gets to orbit when and where they want. Kleos’ satellite technology addresses a real-world need, providing precision geolocation data to improve situational awareness and disrupt illegal activity.”

Kleos successfully launched its Scouting Mission and Vigilance Mission satellites in November 2020 and June 2021 respectively. Its Patrol Mission satellites are progressing through the build process and on track for an expected January 2022 launch onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9. Identical to the upcoming Patrol Mission satellites (KSF2), the Observer Mission will provide increased capacity and more frequent revisit times. Each new cluster increases Kleos’ sensing and intelligence gathering capacity, generating potential for higher-value data products and tiered subscription licenses.

Kleos’ satellites detect and geolocate radio frequency transmissions to improve the intelligence, surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of governments and commercial entities. Its independent geolocation data enhances the detection of illegal activity, including piracy, drug and people smuggling, border security challenges and illegal fishing, and is available to qualified subscribers as-a-service.

Final mission costs incurred are anticipated to be comparable with publicly available satellite build and space rideshare costs and within the envelope of the cost of a launch advised within the prospectus.

This announcement has been authorised by Andy Bowyer, CEO of Kleos Space S.A.

Contracted Mission Schedule

Mission Designation Mission Name Launch Date (Actual/Scheduled) KSM1 Scouting Mission 7 November 2020 KSF1 Vigilance Mission 29 June 2021 KSF2 Patrol Mission Expected January 2022 KSF3 Observer Mission Mid 2022