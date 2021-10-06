Kleos Releases Technical Paper Showcasing Capability Milestone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Capability publicly presented at GEOINT21 Symposium Exhibition

Kleos proprietary algorithms utilised

Geolocation system & measurement methodology explained

Kleos Space. – ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1, a space- powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, provides a Geolocation System technical paper describing its recent successful technical milestones which will be presented publicly at the GEOINT21 symposium exhibition, in St Louis, MO, USA on the 6th October 2021.

Kleos’ CTO Vincent Furia explained, “In order to present our technical capability at the GEOINT21 symposium, we are releasing a technical paper regarding how the RF data captured by Kleos’ constellation of satellite clusters is processed into geolocation information for our customers.

We also showcase a recent study performed over the Republic of Cabo Verde, which elicited results confirming expected high levels of accuracy obtainable from the geolocation system, using a data capture coming from the Scouting Mission (KSM1) cluster of 4 satellites.

Kleos continues to develop and deploy a constellation of satellite clusters, delivering revisit rates over key areas of interest with ever increasing operational value to the user. With every new cluster added, further data is collected, creating a higher value data set accessible by the various government and commercial users.”

Kleos’ Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability uses nano-satellite clusters operating in low earth orbit to collect data to geolocate radio frequency (RF) emissions. The capability seeks to geolocate emissions to detect illegal activity, including piracy, drug and people smuggling, border security challenges and illegal fishing. Its global activity-based data is sold as-a-service to governments and commercial entities, complementing existing commercial datasets.

About Kleos Space S.A.

Kleos is a space-enabled radio frequency reconnaissance data-as-a-service company with operations in Luxembourg, the US and UK. Kleos locates radio transmissions in key areas of interest around the globe, efficiently uncovering data points to expose human activity on land and sea. Using clusters of four satellites, proprietary radio frequency data (RF Data) is collected, transmitted to the ground, processed, and delivered to customers worldwide. Customers, including analytics and intelligence entities, will license data on a subscription basis (Data-as-a-Service aka DaaS), for government and commercial use cases – aiding better and faster decision making. Kleos’ first satellite cluster, the Kleos Scouting Mission (KSM), successfully launched in November 2020 is performing as a test and technology demonstration whilst collecting data. The company’s second satellite cluster, the Polar Vigilance Mission, successfully launched in June 2021 and its Polar Patrol Mission is scheduled to launch on the next SpaceX Transporter mission. These satellite clusters form the foundation of a global high-capacity constellation of up to 20 satellite clusters, which will deliver high value global observation. For more information visit www.kleos.space