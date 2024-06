Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino, Nakiisa sa Mental Health Awareness Month

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the groundbreaking ceremony of a new school building for Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary in Tondo. With her in photo are (from left) City Engineer Armand Andres, Councilor Ian Nieva, Congressman Ernix Dionisio, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, DCS chief Rita Riddle and City Architect Pepito Balmoris. Among those behind them are Manila Police District Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay and City Electrician Randy Sadac (standing, second and third from left). (JERRY S. TAN)