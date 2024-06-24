Korea affirms commitment to infrastructure projects in the Philippines

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Government officials from the Philippines and Korea convened in a coordination meeting aimed at advancing the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network (LLRN) Project – Phase I and other Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration’s Build Better More program.

The meeting held on June 20, 2024 at Bayleaf Hotel, Intramuros, Manila saw the participation of Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Director Jiyoung Choi from Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Organized as part of a pre-policy dialogue, the meeting is a significant step forward in the bilateral efforts between Philippines and Korea and pivotal in in securing strategic cooperation and funding support from Export–Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) for LLRN Project – Phase I particularly at the 7.94-kilometer contract package I between Lower Bicutan to Alabang.

The LLRN Project–Phase 1 covering Laguna Lake’s western side alignment covers the construction of a 37.6 kilometers mainline road, 6.1 kilometers local connecting roads, and 7.3 kilometers interchanges and slip roads that stretches from Lower Bicutan all the way to Calamba City in Laguna.

The project which is a new expressway that will connect the southern province of Laguna to Metro Manila via Laguna Lake, consists of viaduct and embankment and will have eight (8) interchanges, namely: Sucat, Alabang, Tunasan, San Pedro/Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba.

Also present at the meeting are Ministry of Economy and Finance Deputy Director Seojeong Kim; KEXIM Director Yushin Kim; Senior Loan Officer Yu-Jin Shin; KEXIM Manila Country Director Jung Won Seo; KEXIM Manila Deputy Directors Yunhak Lee and Minjeong Kwon; Department of Finance OIC-Director John Narag; DPWH Directors Ramon A. Arriola III, Benjamin A. Bautista, Teresita V. Bauzon, and Randy R. Del Rosario; and Project Managers Zenaida Mauhay and Jerry C. Fano.

Other component of the LLRN particularly for the 7.63-kilometer Contract Package 2 between Alabang to San Pedro/Biñan and 9.70-kilometer Contract Package 4 between Cabuyao to Calamba will be financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Meanwhile, the 12.23-kilometer Contract Package 3 between San Pedro/Biñan to Cabuyao will be co-financed by ADB and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

To date, detailed engineering design of LLRN Project Phase – I is about 97.0% completed with the remaining 3% for assistance of the Consultant to the procurement of civil works.

In his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that the coordination meeting also highlighted discussions on other ongoing and prospective initiatives supported by Korean financing and under the implementation of DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations.

These include the imminent inauguration this August 2024 of the Panguil Bay Bridge in Northern Mindanao; completed Samar Pacific Coastal Road (SPCR) Phase I in Eastern Visayas and Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (IDRR –CCA) Measures in the Low-Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay in Central Luzon; and on-going detailed engineering design of Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges.

Other projects under Feasibility Studies or project proposal stage supported by Korean financing are the Samar Pacific Coastal Road – Phase II (SPCR-II); Consolacion-Liloan Bypass Road; Philippines-Korea Project Preparation Facility (Roads & Bridges Output); Lapu-Lapu Coastal Road; New Liloan Bridge; Maasin City Coastal Bypass Bridge; Iconic Bohol-Leyte Bridge; Philippines-Korea Project Preparation Facility (Flood Control Output); and Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (IDRR-CCA) Measures in Low Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay, Stage II.

“Further discussions with Korean counterparts are vital as we strive for infrastructure cooperation to enhance transport links and foster regional development”, added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

On other hand, Director Choi reaffirmed the Republic of Korea’s steadfast support, emphasizing practical infrastructure cooperation as a cornerstone of bilateral relations.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue dialogue and accelerate progress on these transformative projects, demonstrating Korea’s enduring partnership in the Philippines’ infrastructure development journey.