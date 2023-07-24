Korean with fake ACR I-Card nabbed by BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR presenting a fake ACR I-Card, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of a Korean national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal.

Kim Hyungmin, 41, was intercepted after arriving on board a Korean Airlines flight from Incheon, Korea last July 23.

BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo and deputy Joseph Cueto, in their report to BI Chief Norman Tansingco, said that during primary inspection, Kim presented his passport as well as a questionable ACR I-Card.

Said card was submitted to the BI’s forensic document’s laboratory for verification, which later certified that the card presented was indeed counterfeit.

Alcedo also reported the arrest last July 22 of male Chinese national Huang Rongcu, 25, who was among those arrested by the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group in a raid last January in Las Pinas. Alcedo said Huang attempted to flee to evade a deportation charge filed against him and 1,073 others after being endorsed by the PNP-ACG to the BI.

Reports from the PNP said that they were allegedly involved in a company engaged in cyber fraud activities.

Once endorsed by the PNP-ACG for biometrics capturing, the BI filed a deportation case against them for undesirability, overstaying, and violation of the condition of they stay, Alcedo added.

Both Kim and Huang were immediately arrested and will be detained in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

Tansingco meantime expressed his surprise at the arrest, saying that those arrested are still in the physical custody of the PNP.

“While we have filed deportation cases against them as it follows given that they are foreign nationals, the physical custody remains with the PNP. We will be requesting the PNP to investigate as to how one was able to escape and attempt to flee the country,” he said.

