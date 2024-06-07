La Carlota’s lone evac center now free of Kanlaon evacuees

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Amid the continuing favorable conditions on the ground, officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) led by Regional Director Atty. Carmelo Nochete and Mayor Rex Jalando-on of La Carlota City, Negros Occidental gave their go signal on Friday (June 7) to close the lone evacuation center for evacuees of Mt. Kanlaon eruption in the city.

While the 72 families who sought temporary shelter at the evacuation center can already return home, the DSWD Field Office, in partnership with the local government of La Carlota City, will continue to monitor their situation.