Lace Up for Learning – NLP, NCCA opens LISM 2025 at MET

The National Library of the Philippines (NLP), in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), officially opened the 35th Library and Information Services Month (LISM) at the historic Metropolitan Theater in Manila on November 5, 2025.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “Lace Up Libraries – A Hub for Cultural Exploration and Unity through Partnership,” which highlights the role of libraries as dynamic spaces where culture, knowledge, and civic identity converge. The concept underscores how libraries “lace” together communities and institutions to enrich learning and strengthen national identity.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Cesar Gilbert Adriano, Director of the National Library of the Philippines, emphasized the enduring importance of libraries in safeguarding cultural heritage and building learning communities across generations.

“Filipino libraries and information centers have long been fostering the preservation and accessibility of cultural knowledge for past, present, and future learning generations. Through our collections of literature, history, language, and social knowledge resources, we aim to sustainably bridge cultures and voices,” he said, setting the tone for the nationwide celebration.

With the NCCA serving as the lead partner for this year’s LISM, NCCA Chair Victorino Mapa Manalo delivered the keynote address, reaffirming the shared mission of both institutions in nurturing a culturally grounded and informed society.

“Lace, this year’s theme, is a fitting symbol for libraries—because they connect threads, pinaglalala mo para magkaroon ng bagong anyo… you collect all the information and weave them into something new that you share with the people,” Chair Manalo shared.

Messages of support were also delivered by Senator Loren Legarda, Senator Pia Cayetano, Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) President Leslie Weir, reflecting the strong multi-sectoral support for library development and cultural education initiatives in the country.

The opening ceremony featured cultural performances by the Sindaw Philippines Performing Arts Guild and the University of the Philippines College of Music. The Adamson University Chorale solemnly led the singing of the National Anthem and Doxology, lending a dignified and inspiring tone to the program.

Adding to the occasion’s significance, a simultaneous nationwide opening ceremony was held across various regions, reflecting the breadth of participation and the vital role of libraries in diverse Filipino communities.

The program culminated in the ceremonial tapping of the gong, symbolizing collective energy, unity, and the call for communities to actively participate in the month-long celebration. The gesture marked the formal declaration of LISM 2025, underscoring the spirit of shared cultural and intellectual growth.

