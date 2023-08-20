Lacuna family thanks those who condoled with them

Mayor Honey thanks all those who condoled with the Lacuna family as they grieve the demise of her farher, former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her heartfelt thanks to all those who condoled with her and the entire family on the passing of their family patriarch, former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna.

In a statement, Mayor Honey said: “On behalf of the Lacuna family, I would like to send our sincerest gratitude.”

“Words cannot express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love, and prayers you have offered to our family during these difficult times,” she added.

Former and current government officials paid their last respects to VM Lacuna, including former President Gloria-Macaoagal Arroyo and ex-First Gentleman Mike Arroyo.

Even Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, whose father former President Joseph Estrada with whom the Asenso Manileno had a previous falling out, went to the wake and even recounted how VM Danny visited the Estradas while they were detained in Camp Crame.

The mayor vowed to continue the legacy of her father which is putting God above all else and letting Him be the guide in providing service while in public office.

She also said that the members of the Asenso Manileno which was founded and nurtured by the late Vice Mayor, will do their best to make the party retain its status as the dominant local party in the city.

Under VM Lacuna’s tutelage, the party has so far produced two mayors, namely former Mayor Isko Moreno and now, Mayor Honey Lacuna.

It was also able to clinch all local elective posts from the mayor, vice mayor, congressmen and city councilors.