Lacuna to newly-crowned ‘Miss Manila 2024’: You have a big task ahead as ‘Face of Manila’

Twenty-two-year-old Aliya Rohilla of Sta. Cruz, Manila is ‘Miss Manila 2024,’ besting at least 100 other women from all over Manila who initially applied for the prestigious title. She is a BS Aircraft Maintenance Technology graduate from PATTS.

Mayor Honey Lacuna, who was personally on hand to award Rohilla with the crown, title, bouquet of flowers and P1 million in cash, along with the other winners during the competition held on Saturday night at the iconic Metropolitan Theater, said Rohilla has a huge task ahead, as she will be serving as ‘the face of Manila’ during her reign.

She congratulated Rohilla and all the other winners as follows: Miss Manila 2024 2nd Runner Up – Daniella Moustafa from Tayuman; 1st Runner Up – Jubilee Acosta, Espana; Miss Manila Charity 2024 – Xena Ramos, Sta. Ana and Miss Manila Tourism 2024 – Leean Jame Santos, Manuguit.

Lacuna also expressed pride for the 24 stunningly beautiful ‘Women of Worth’ who worked hard and vied for the prestigious crown which, according to department of tourism, culture and the arts of Manila (DTCAM) chief Charlie Dungo, was designed and meticulously crafted by renowned jewelry designer Manny Halasan.

The coronation which was aired live, had for its panel of judges Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, President of GMA Films and GMA Worldwide; Joy Marcelo, Vice President of Sparkle GMA Artist Center; Reghis Magdangal Romero II, founder of RMR Capital, Inc.; Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo and Ms. Charo Santos-Concio, member of the Board of Directors at ABS-CBN.

The featured performers were “Millennial Singer-Songwriter” Jeremy G., “Kapuso Soul Princess” Thea Astley, “Romantic Crooner” David Young and Miss Manila 2023 Gabrielle Lantzer, who also joined the mayor in crowning the ‘Miss Manila 2024‘ on stage.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia hosted the event.

Lacuna said that all contestants met the criteria that they should be single, female, between 18 and 30 years old, a bonafide resident of Manila and most of all., they must embody the values of empowerment and leadership.

The lady mayor said the pageant is a project of the city government which looks for a Manilena who embodies the values of empowerment and leadership to deliver meaningful contribution to her fellow Manilans.

“A Miss Manila must be a ‘woman of worth’ who is true to herself and who has to love herself first before she can love others, embody the traits of a true Manilena and must be a strong advocate of all the rights of all women, a true leader, a nurturer and a change maker,” she stressed.

The pageant started in 1998 during time of Mayor Alfredo Lim, stopping during the pandemic until it was relaunched by the Lacuna administration.

From the Top 100 selected from the online application, the Top 50 was chosen for the face-to-face audition with the Miss Manila Executive Committee until the number was trimmed down to 24.