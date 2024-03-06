Laguna PNP Holds Joint Kick-off Ceremony for National Women’s Month

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Cruz, Laguna – The Laguna Provincial Police Office (Laguna PNP), together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), held a joint ceremony to kick off National Women’s Month on March 3, 2024, coinciding with the flag-raising ceremony at Camp BGen Paciano Rizal.

Themed “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!”, the event celebrated the remarkable contributions of Filipina heroes, both in uniform and within communities. It served as a testament to their unwavering strength, resilience, and dedication in nation-building.

The ceremony recognized outstanding individuals through the awarding of medals and certificates. Nine (9) Laguna PNP personnel received Medals of Merit, Commendation Medals and certificates of commendation, while two (2) personnel from both the BFP and BJMP received certificates of commendation. Additionally, five (5) distinguished guests were presented with certificates of appreciation.

The Laguna PPO reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women within its ranks and the community.

Atty. Simmonette S. Lim, Chief of Staff of the Office of the 2nd District Representative of Laguna, representing Honorable Ruth Hernandez, emphasized the importance of inclusivity. She stated, “Together, let us work towards ending disparities and ensuring equal opportunities for all, not just in words but in action.” #gtgtalampas