CAMP BGEN PACIANO RIZAL, Sta Cruz, Laguna – Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO) was awarded as the Best Police Provincial Office in the CALABARZON region during the Awarding Ceremony coinciding the Flag-Ceremony at Camp Vicente Lim, Calamba City on February 19th, 2024.

Laguna Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Gauvin Mel Yamashita Unos, received the award on behalf of the Laguna PPO.