Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO) ranks #1 in February UPER

Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO) ranks number one (1) in the recent Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) for February 2024, conducted by the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO-CALABARZON). This accomplishment adds to Laguna PPO’s distinction of being named the Best PPO for two consecutive months for the months of December 2023 and January 2024.

This success reflects the dedication and collaborative spirit of all LPPO personnel, from frontline officers to administrative staff.

LPPO extends its sincere appreciation to the esteemed director, PCOL GAUVIN MEL YAMASHITA UNOS. His visionary leadership and unwavering support have been instrumental in these consecutive achievements. We especially recognize his emphasis on teamwork and collaboration, evident in his “talk to men” addresses since assuming his role. Furthermore, the invaluable leadership and contributions of Deputy Provincial Director for Administration PLTCOL FRANCO ALLEX M REGLOS and Deputy Provincial Director for Operations PLTCOL ARNEL L PAGULAYAN, alongside the dedication and commitment of all officers on the ground, have been crucial in fostering a positive and productive work environment, enabling the LPPO to consistently deliver exceptional service. Their overall supervision of administrative and operational matters, including strategic planning and ensuring successful execution to achieve accomplishments, has been particularly impactful.

The LPPO remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and service to the Laguna communities. We thank our valued stakeholders for their continued trust and support! We are proud to be you Laguna PNP!