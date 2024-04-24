Laguna Police Provincial Office Maintains Excellence as CALABARZON’s Best for 3 Consecutive Months

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Cruz, Laguna – The Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO) continues its streak of excellence, achieving the Best PPO award in CALABARZON for three consecutive months, from December 2023 to February 2024. The LPPO maintained this momentum in March 2024, achieving the highest Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) for the month.

The recognition is based on a selection process that considers both UPER and accomplishment of focus programs set by the Regional Director.

The awarding ceremony, held earlier at Camp Vicente Lim, Calamba City, Laguna, coincided with the Flag-raising ceremony on April 22, 2024. It acknowledged the outstanding leadership of Acting Provincial Director PCOL GAUVIN MEL Y UNOS and the unwavering dedication of the LPPO personnel.

Several LPPO units were also distinguished during the ceremony:

1st Provincial Mobile Force Company – Best Provincial Mobile Force Company

Binan Component City Police Station (CCPS) – Best Component City Police Station

Santa Cruz Municipal Police Station (MPS) – Best Municipal Police Station

Nagcarlan MPS – Best Class B Municipal Police Station

Majayjay MPS – Best Class C Municipal Police Station

Acting Provincial Director PCOL UNOS commended his team’s exceptional performance. He emphasized, “These achievements are a direct result of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by every member of the LPPO. Our core mission is to safeguard our communities, and this recognition inspires us to continually elevate the level of service we provide. We remain focused on ensuring the safety and security of Laguna’s residents.”

PCOL UNOS continued by highlighting the importance of collaboration within the LPPO. He stated, “This achievement is a testament to the strong sense of unity and collaboration within the LPPO. Both administrative and field personnel working together as a cohesive unit is essential. This collaborative spirit fosters a healthy competitive environment and fosters internal support, propelling the LPPO’s achievements.”

The LPPO‘s dedication extends beyond these awards. They are continuously striving to deliver exceptional service to the community and set even greater benchmarks for performance in the future. #gtgtalampas