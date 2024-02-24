Laguna PPO receives drones and radios from Mayors’ League to Enhance Public Safety

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp BGen Paciano Rizal, Santa Cruz, Laguna – Laguna Provincial Police Office (PPO) received a generous donation of drones and iconic radios from the Mayors’ League, Laguna Chapter, on February 21, 2024.

The four (4) donated drones and 72 handheld radios were donated by the Mayors’ League and received by Laguna Police Provincial Director Police Colonel GAUVIN MEL YAMASHITA UNOS representing Laguna PPO.

The drones were issued to the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies while the radios were distributed to the Provincial Headquarters, City and Municipal Police Stations, and the Mobile Force Companies of Laguna PPO.

Laguna Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Gauvin Mel Yamashita Unos received the donation on behalf of the Laguna PPO, expressing his sincere gratitude to the League for their unwavering support and commitment to public safety in the province. He acknowledged the invaluable role existing drones and radios have played in police operations and highlighted the need for constant improvement due to the vastness of Laguna and to address security threats.

“The newly acquired drones are expected to significantly expand the Laguna Police’s aerial reach, enabling us to cover larger areas more efficiently during search and rescue operations, gather stronger evidence for investigations, and improve overall situational awareness,” PCOL UNOS said.

“The iconic radios, on the other hand, will facilitate real-time communication and collaboration among officers, enable quicker deployments and response times, and strengthen command and control for integrated security solutions,” he added.

PCOL UNOS assured the League and the Lagunses that Laguna PPO will utilize these resources responsibly and effectively. He emphasized the trust placed in them and their commitment to leveraging these advancements to make Laguna a safer place for all.

Selected personnel will undergo intensive training to become experts in operating the drones and radios, maximizing the impact of the donation.

The Laguna PPO believes that these enhanced resources, coupled with the dedication of its officers, will propel them to new heights of excellence. They expressed their confidence in continuing to soar in their mission to ensure the safety and security of Laguna communities.

The event was graced by PCOL JULIUS C SURIBEN, Chief of Regional Staff, PRO-CALABARZON.

In attendance to the ceremony were the Chiefs of Police and the police officers from the receiving police stations and mobile force companies. While Laguna Chapter League President Hon. Edgardo A. Ramos was unable to attend, his support for the initiative was acknowledged. #gtgtalampas