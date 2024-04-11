Laguna PPO Strengthens Legal Cooperation with AFP and PCG Through Joint Letter Directive Signing

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp BGen Paciano Rizal – In a significant step towards strengthening legal cooperation within Laguna, the Laguna Provincial Police Office (PPO) hosted a signing ceremony for the Joint Letter Directive (AFP-PNP-PCG Joint Legal Cooperation Directive Series of 2022) on April 10, 2024, at the Laguna PPO Multi-Purpose Center, Brgy Bagumbayan, Sta Cruz, Laguna.

The directive establishes a framework for enhanced collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Laguna on legal matters utilizing the mechanisms of the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC). It focuses on streamlining procedures for case development, investigation, and prosecution, ultimately leading to a more cohesive and effective legal system.

Key officers from all three agencies attended the signing ceremony, including PCOL GAUVIN MEL Y UNOS, Acting Provincial Director, Laguna PPO, BGEN CERILO C BALAORO JR PA, Brigade Commander 202nd Infantry Brigade (IB), COL RONALD JESS S ALCUDIA INF (GSC) PA, Commander, Task Force Ugnay, LTC NOEL B WAMIL INF (GSC) PA, Commanding Officer, 1st IB, Coast Guard LTJG MARK ANTHONY A CUEVILLAS, Station Commander, Philippine Coast Guard Station Laguna, the respective command group and staff officers of the said agencies, Force Commanders, 1st and 2nd Laguna Provincial Mobile Force Company. Senior Admin PNCOs of Laguna PPO and the other agencies witnessed the event while the Chiefsof Police joined via Zoom.

The ceremony also featured messages from PCOL UNOS and the Co-Chairmen of the JPSCC highlighting the importance of this directive in strengthening national security and creating a safer Laguna for all.

In his message PCOL UNOS said, “The Joint Letter Directive is expected to improve enhanced inter-agency collaboration, streamlined legal procedures, a more effective legal system to combat national security threats, and a unified front against criminal activity. By working together under this directive, the Laguna PPO, AFP, and PCG are committed to creating a safer and more secure community.” #gtgtalampas