Lagusnilad to be reopened soon

THE Lagusnilad Vehicular Underpass is slated to be reopened by end of this month.

“Target opening is end of September. Exact date will be announced later,” said Atty. Princess Abante, spokeperson of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna.

Said underpass had been undergoing rehabilitation since May 2023.

Around P50 million had been spent by the local government for the upgrading, concreting and drainage repair of said underpass.

The Lagusnilad is under the national government but the city government undertook its repair since all complaints for the sorry state of the said underpass falls on the city.

City Engineer Armand Andres said about 235 linear meters and an an average width of 6.3 linear meters of Lagusnilad underwent the said rehabilitation.