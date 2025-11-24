Lao PDR farmers convert farm waste into affordable hydroponic nutrients

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Savannakhet, Lao PDR—A new biotechnology-based innovation is empowering local farmers in Savannakhet province to transform agricultural waste into cost-effective, organic nutrient solutions for hydroponic crops. Supported by a grant from the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) under the Grants for Research towards Agricultural Innovative Solutions (GRAINS), this initiative is equipping farmers with practical tools to boost production, reduce expenses, and enhance sustainability.

Hydroponic farming in Lao PDR has enabled water savings, higher yields, and faster crop cycles compared to traditional farming, but reliance on imported nutrient solutions from neighboring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam has posed financial and logistical challenges for local growers. The latest project, spearheaded by Dr. Viengvilaiphone Botthoulath, addresses this issue by helping farmers produce their own probiotics and nutrient blends from readily available agricultural waste, such as rice washing, banana peels, leafy vegetable scraps, eggshells, coffee grounds, and fish washing.

Central to this innovation is the probiotic culture lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which plays a vital role in converting farm waste into nutrient-rich solutions suitable for both hydroponic and soil-based crops. Data from participating farms show that these organic nutrients can fully replace commercial fertilizers for growing crops like celery and spring onions. For nutrient-demanding crops such as lettuce, a blend of commercial and probiotic LAB nutrients still reduces the use of chemical fertilizers by half—delivering cost savings between 50% and 70% over conventional solutions.

Botthoulath points out that dependency on imported chemical fertilizers burdens farmers with high costs, shipping fees, and taxes, while also raising concerns about the long-term health effects on consumers and the environment.

A hands-on training conducted in 2025 by Botthoulath brought together 30 hydroponic growers, soil-based farmers, and livestock producers from Savannakhet. Participants learned to culture probiotics, ferment agricultural waste, and monitor optimal growing conditions with modern tools like pH and electrical conductivity meters. Each trainee received a fermentation kit, empowering them to adopt the process on their own farms. Over 85% of participants reported the techniques were easy to apply and expressed intentions to expand their use.

Farmers also lauded the technology’s potential to reduce synthetic fertilizer use and improve food safety, with hydroponic farm owner Mrs. Sivilay Soutthixaiyalath noting an increase in confidence regarding the safety of their produce.

Beyond hydroponics, the use of probiotic LAB has proven beneficial across other agricultural activities. Mr. Bounmy Khamdy reported increased cassava yields and improved compost quality, as well as reduced ammonia odor in poultry bedding—an environmental benefit echoed by other livestock farmers.

Instructional videos on making probiotic LAB and formulating hydroponic nutrient solutions have further extended the project’s impact, reaching a growing number of farmers via social media.

“This project is our commitment to promoting more sustainable practices and ensuring equitable benefits for local farmers, particularly smallholder farmers,” said Botthoulath.

With its multiple applications and low-cost, science-backed approach, this probiotic innovation marks a significant step toward a more circular and resilient agricultural ecosystem in Lao PDR.