Laoag City, DOST Showcase Pyrolysis Facility Turning Plastic Waste Into Community Resources

The City Government of Laoag, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), has strengthened its commitment to sustainable, science-driven waste management with the establishment of a Pyrolysis Facility at the Sanitary Landfill in Brgy. Balatong.

Representatives from DOST and partner institutions conducted a project visit to the facility today, witnessing firsthand how the innovative technology transforms plastic waste into usable resources that benefit both the environment and the community. The visit highlighted the facility’s operations and its potential to elevate environmental, economic, and social outcomes for the people of Laoag City.

Developed by DOST, the pyrolysis technology converts plastic waste into fuel and other by-products. For residents, this innovation means cleaner surroundings, reduced landfill waste, minimized pollution, and improved public health. The process also lowers greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to ongoing efforts in climate action. Additionally, the energy and by-products generated can support local operations, opening opportunities for sustainable development and possible employment.

The initiative reflects the core principles of the circular economy—where waste is not discarded but transformed into valuable resources that can be reintegrated into the community. During the visit, stakeholders discussed optimizing the facility for energy efficiency, exploring renewable energy integration, and replicating the technology in other municipalities. These discussions underscored how scientific innovation can deliver practical solutions for both people and the environment.

DOST Undersecretary Sancho A. Mabborang emphasized that the facility is more than a technological system—it is a community empowerment tool. By leveraging science-driven solutions, Laoag City ensures that residents benefit directly from cleaner surroundings, reduced environmental risks, and an improved quality of life. The facility also encourages broader public participation in sustainable practices by demonstrating that waste can be a resource rather than a burden.

DOST’s technical support—ranging from technology transfer and operational guidance to capacity-building—has been instrumental in enabling the city to adopt this innovative waste management system. The project visit reinforced the value of national-local collaboration in advancing scientific innovation to improve public services, safeguard the environment, and promote circular economy principles.

Through its pyrolysis facility, Laoag City demonstrates that forward-looking waste management solutions can significantly enhance community well-being while pushing the city toward a smarter, greener, and more resilient future.

(Dave Masirag/ Nelson Santos)