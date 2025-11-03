Latest Pinoy Tech, A Look at the Future of Cities and More in Metro Manila Science and Technology Week

526 SHARES Share Tweet

Discover how technology is shaping tomorrow’s cities at the 2025 DOST-NCR Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW)!

Innovative Pinoy-made technologies, a vision of what Philippine cities will look like in the future, and other attractions await science and technology enthusiasts and guests at the 2025 RSTW in NCR, which is happening from November 24 to 26, 2025 at the Technological Institute of the Philippines Quezon City campus in Cubao, Quezon City.

Co-creating the Cities of Tomorrow

Step into the Smart City Studio, an interactive hub where innovation meets collaboration. This space showcases cutting-edge technologies and solutions under the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program (SSCP), while also serving as a consultation venue for NCR LGU representatives and potential collaborators. Through live demos and knowledge sharing, the Smart City Studio fosters dialogue and partnerships to build more sustainable, connected, and resilient cities across Metro Manila.

Smart, Sustainable, and So Ready for the Future!

Anchored on the theme of “Building Smart and Sustainable Communities,” this year’s RSTW in NCR will feature interactive science exhibits, techno bazaars, science competitions, technology and research fora, and smart technologies for businesses and local governments. Other highlights include the signing of new partnership agreements and the launching of Innovation Hubs and Advanced Manufacturing Centers (AMCen) at the Region Laboratories in various cities in NCR. These iHubs and Mini AMCens will serve as collaborative spaces for ideation and aims to decentralize high-end manufacturing tools to enable faster product development and reduce reliance on imported components.

Design the City of Tomorrow!

Futurists and creative minds will gain major insights from experts on how integrating technology, innovation, and sustainable practices can achieve Smart Governance, Smart Economy, Smart Environment, Smart Living, Smart Mobility, and Smart People. Participants can then use these learnings to design their own future ready cities in the Smart City Design Challenge.

Game On, NCR!

For those into competitive mobile competitions, the Ted Talk-type session on the “Future of Game Development in NCR” is a must see for aspiring game developers. Also not to be missed is the “Battle Up: Local Game Showcase and Esports Challenge,” which will feature an exciting team-based competition using games developed by Filipino creators, such as Salpakan: Game of the Generals, a game of strategy and a psychological battle of wits.

Fashion Gets a Tech Upgrade!

For the fashionistas, Lakbay Disenyo promises to be an eye opener as the Philippine Footwear Federation Inc. and DOST PTRI unveil the limitless possibilities of local materials in crafting world class clothes and fashion accessories.

Tech Talks for Tomorrow

For knowledge seeking entrepreneurs, don’t miss the lineup of exciting fora and discussions! Join the Fireside Chat Session about Conversations on Smart Urban Futures, dive into TeknoLokal to discover Smart Technologies for LGUs and MSMEs, and explore how shifting to sustainable and circular urban systems can pave the way for greener cities. Plus, learn how technology adoption and commercialization can drive inclusive growth and competitiveness—helping communities and enterprises thrive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Tech Meets Trade!

Experience the innovation firsthand at the Technology Exhibit and Techno Bazaar, featuring DOST-NCR-assisted communities and MSMEs. From inventive local products to breakthrough technologies, this space celebrates Filipino ingenuity and the spirit of collaboration.

#SolutionsAndOpportunitiesForAll

Definitely, as DOST’s song goes, “Science is for everyone. Science is for everybody.” Let’s make it a date this November at the 2025 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week in NCR and find out how science, technology, and innovation (STI) can provide solutions and open opportunities for all Filipinos.

To register, visit the link: https://dostncr.ph/rstw2025. (Aurora F. Marcelo)