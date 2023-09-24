Latest theft incident in NAIA not the last – OTS chief

305 SHARES Share Tweet

In the wake of the shameful incident where a lady Office for transportation security (OTS) security screening officer was caught on camera swallowing dollar bills taken from a departing Chinese passenger at the NAIA Terminal 1, OTS head Usec Ma O Aplasca said he thinks it will not be the last.

The surprising pronouncement was made by Aplasca himself during an interview with the SMNI, where he also stated that the evidence on hand was enough to institute the filing of administrative charges against the said SSO, whom he said was seen swallowing and pushing into her throat with her hand and later with the bottled water earlier given to her by a colleague assigned in the area.

“As of today, based on my observation, sa tingin ko, hindi pa ito ang huli dahil nandiyan pa ‘yung talagang core ng mga tao na ano. hindi pa rin tumatalima dun sa ating bagong direksyon tsaka sa internal cleansings program natin,” he said.

Aplasca did not categorically state that the incidents of theft at the NAIA will be stopped totally and instead said he expects what he called as the new breed of OTS personnel to snitch on their erring colleagues.

“… I can confidently say na, the chances of them being caught ay masyadong mataas na ngayon because we have new personnel…mga bagong breed na di nila ito-tolerate,” he stated in the same interview.

Meanwhile, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co expressed dismay over the said incident.

“Said airport frontliners whose actions completely negate MIAA’s efforts to improve the service levels in our airport have no place in NAIA,” Co said in a statement.

It was learned that the request for viewing of the CCTV footages on the matter shortly after the incident happened was granted immediately by the MIAA.

Before Co, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista also reacted with dismay over the incident, saying: “I am saddened and very disappointed for such embarrassing deeds.”

The OTS screener involved meanwhile claims that what she swallowed was chocolate and not the dollars in question. The OTS said their personnel are not allowed to eat while on duty.