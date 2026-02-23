Lawmaker pushes for probe on pre-teen gaming and internet use

277 SHARES Share Tweet

House urged to protect kids from gambling, sex trafficking rings online

Lawmakers filed a Resolution directing the conduct of an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the increasing internet use among pre-teens, with particular focus on online activities to strengthen child protection policies and online safety regulations.

“In an era where children are online earlier and longer, Congress must confront not only gaming and spending risks but also the darker threats that flourish in unregulated digital spaces,” said 1Tahanan Representative Nathan Oducado, one of the authors of the resolution.

The resolution cites studies showing that Filipino children typically begin accessing the internet at around ten years old and spend an average of 100 minutes daily online, primarily through smartphones and mobile devices.

“Unsupervised digital exposure make children vulnerable not just to excessive spending and addiction, but to predators who exploit online platforms,” Oducado warned.

House Resolution No. 794 highlights research linking frequent online gaming with increased in-game purchases influenced by peer pressure, reward anticipation, and limited financial literacy among minors.

“We must examine whether platform designs are encouraging compulsive behavior while failing to install safeguards that protect young users,” Oducado stressed.

The resolution also underscores broader online safety concerns, including cyberbullying, harassment, privacy violations, and exposure to harmful or inappropriate content.

“Reports from UNICEF, the U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report, and international justice organizations have repeatedly flagged the Philippines as a hotspot for online sexual exploitation of children,” Oducado said.

House Resolution No. 794 notes that while the Philippines has enacted laws against cybercrime, trafficking, and child exploitation, policy reviews describe existing frameworks as largely reactive and in need of stronger preventive mechanisms.

“We cannot wait for abuse to happen before we act, because every regulatory gap online can translate into real-world trauma for a Filipino child,” Oducado emphasized.

The resolution seeks to assess internet exposure and digital spending among pre-teens, evaluate the psychological and developmental effects of online gaming, review the effectiveness of current child protection and anti-trafficking laws, examine platform accountability, and identify policy gaps to strengthen digital safeguards and financial literacy.

“Our goal is to build a digital environment where Filipino children are empowered to learn and connect safely, and where exploitation, trafficking, and predatory behavior have no space to thrive,” Oducado concluded.