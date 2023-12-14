LBP gifts Manila children; JJSGH launches contest

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila social welfare department chief Re Fugoso thanked Landbank of the Philippines for choosing children from Manila as recipients of their gift-giving activity. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to the Landbank of the Philippines for choosing Manila as the beneficiary of its gift-giving activity.

Lacuna said that a total of 500 community children and their respective families were gifted by the said bank on Sundau.

The affair was attended by Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) head Re Fugoso, Landbank Executive Vice President Alex Lorayes, Senior Vice President Joselito Vallada Vice President Mira Leah Patio, Manager Mildred Reyes and representatives from various department in Manila City Hall.

In return for the kind-hearted gesture, Fugoso handed over to Landbank representatives a Plaque of Appreciation.

“Ito ay bilang pasasalamat sa kanilang walang-sawang pagsuporta sa lahat ng mga mga proyektong nakakatulong sa siyudad,” said Fugoso.

In a separate development, the Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital (JASGH) announced that it has launched a video creation contest in line with its 14th Foundation Celebration under the theme,: “A Celebration towards Magn14icent Years.”

JASGH Director Dr. Merle Sacdalan said the main objective of the contest is to create an MTV that will showcase the activities and services being offered in the said hospital and uphold its main vision, mission and quality statement.

The announcement of winners will be held n December 16, 2023 at the Foundation Day Celebration itself, of the said hospital.