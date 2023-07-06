LEDAC-approved 20 priority bills to boost PBBM’s Socioeconomic Agenda

249 SHARES Share Tweet

High-ranking officials from the executive and legislative branches of government assured the Filipino people on Wednesday of the strengthened socioeconomic platform of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. aligned with his 8-Point Development Agenda and the Philippine Development Plan.

On the sidelines of the second Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) full meeting presided by the chief executive, Socioeconomic planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said they have reviewed their priority measures with respect to their previous list and those that were already achieved as of June this year.

“All these measures are consistent with the 8-Point Development Agenda and the Philippine Development Plan. We made sure that these are sensitive to this agenda and they respond to the priority measures that are identified by the Philippine Development Plan so that our socioeconomic development goals will be achieved,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan explained the President’s socioeconomic agenda is premised on getting the economy back to the high growth trajectory of 6.5 to 8 percent in 2024-2028, which means that the government needs to improve its investment climate and eventually allow the country to create high quality jobs and reduce poverty to single-digit level.

The LEDAC approved on Wednesday the 20 legislative measures for passage by Congress by December 2023.

Balisacan said both Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez “are committed to do their best to ensure that they deliver.”

For their part, Zubiri and Romualdez said the second LEDAC meeting was fruitful and successful as they both emphasized that President Marcos was very excited about the outcome of the meeting and was very participatory.

Zubiri echoed Balisacan’s statement, saying that the approved priority bills will help boost the Philippine economy and will help revitalize industries and protect the consumers by coming up with measures that will protect the public from false and fake e-wallets, among others.

“This will also help bring down inflation because there are some bills here that would help resolve the inflation problem on certain sectors. So, napakaganda and I think malaking impact ‘to sa 8-Point Agenda of the President,” Zubiri said when asked how the 20 priority bills will complement the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of President Marcos.

Zubiri said that they are hoping to get feedback from the President during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24 and look forward to his other priority bills, and the things that the Senate can do.

He also emphasized that they committed to pass at least 11 to 12 measures by December this year, or before the October break since they will not waste time in passing the priority bills immediately after the second SONA of President Marcos this month.

For his part, Speaker Romualdez said that they can pass the priority bills agreed upon by the LEDAC as he emphasized that some of the bills have been passed on third and final reading while three others were already signed into law and “there are three more to be signed by the President.”

Romualdez added they have identified some additional priority measures to be passed in the second regular session of the 19th Congress.

“On the part of the House, again, I can only speak for the House, we have already passed 16 of those but within short order and within the time that we will have our 3rd LEDAC meeting, we would have passed easily close to 20 of them, including…the priority measures of the BSP, the Bank Secrecy Law and the AFASA bill,” Romualdez said.

The following are the 20 legislative measures approved by the LEDAC to be prioritized for passage by Congress by end of this year:

Amendments of the BOT Law/PPP bill National Disease Prevention Management Authority Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law Health Emergency Auxiliary Reinforcement Team (Heart) Act (Formerly Medical Reserve Corps) Virology Institute of the Philippines Mandatory ROTC and NSTP Revitalizing the Salt Industry Valuation Reform E-Government/E-Governance Ease of Paying Taxes National Government Rightsizing Program Unified System of Separation/Retirement and Pension of MUPs LGU Income Classification Waste-to-Energy bill New Philippine Passport Act Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers National Employment Action Plan Amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-endorsed Bank Deposit Secrecy Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) bills. | PND