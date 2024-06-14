Legendary Manila cop and sharpshooter SPO4 Jimmy Santiago is new NBI chief

332 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. appointed as the new director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) the legendary Manila policeman and sharpshooter, former SPO4 Jaime Santiago of the then Western Police District (WPD).

Santiago will replace NBI Director Medardo de Lemos whos is reportedly slated to retire on June 30, 2024.

Santiago was former deputy chief of the elite SWAT team where he excelled. His exploits as a Manila policeman was even turned into a movie titled, “SPO4 Santiago Sharpshooter,” with Senator Bong Revilla starring in it.

Born on January 9,1958, Santiago is a Criminology graduate and a licensed Criminologist.

He received awards like Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Ten Outstanding Policemen of the Philippines of Jaycees and also received an Act of Heroism Award from the NCRPO.

While a policeman, Santiago took up a Bachelor of Laws degree at the Manuel L. Quezon University and passed the bar exam in 1994 where he got a grade of 81.65%.

In 2005, he became the Presiding Judge of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 12 in Manila and was recognized as one of the Manila Outstanding Judges during the 436th Founding Anniversary of Manila in 2009.

Santiago then became Acting Presiding Judge of various MeTC Manila branches and became the President of the Metropolitan and City Judges Association of the Philippines as well as member of the Supreme Court Committee on Security.

He also was a regular lecturer at the Philippine Judicial Academy Personal Security Training for Judges.

In 2011, he became Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Manila and even had additional duties in Tagaytay City and Taguig City.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Santiago took his oath before former Chief Justice and now Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin as the incoming new NBI Director.