471 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City, 29 Nov 2023 – The Joint Task Group (JTG) Baguio, in partnership with Youth for Peace (YFP) Baguio, spearheaded a 3-day Youth Leadership Summit (YLS) held at the Itogon Evacuation Center, Barangay Ucab, Itogon, Benguet, on November 25–27, 2023.

About 28 student leaders from the University of Cordillera, the University of Baguio, and Saint Lois University of Baguio joined the YLS camp activity with the theme “Empowering Youth for Peaceful Change: Amplifying Voice, Inspiring Change.” These young leaders came together with a shared commitment and resolute determination to create a peaceful and developed environment while leadership thrives.

Evelyn Archuleta, one of the student leader participants, shared that the YLS empowered their leadership skills, not just as peace and development advocates but also in cultural preservation.

“The experience I had with the organization has been spectacular and truly life-changing. I am truly grateful for all the things and lessons this organization has imparted to us,” she said, referring to Youth for Peace Baguio Chapter.

“The YLS doesn’t only hone our leadership skills but has also introduced lessons in life that we, as participants, will be forever grateful for,” she continued.

During the three-day summit, student leaders engaged in an inspiring series of interactive workshops led by seasoned leaders and experts. They heard lectures on national security, leadership, effective communication, first aid and basic life support, mental health awareness, and self-defense training.

They also enjoyed team-building activities and outings that made the summit experience both educational and enjoyable.

Now in its fourth year, the youth leadership summit aims to empower the youth to become agents of peaceful change in their respective communities.

The YLS was a resounding success; the commitment and enthusiasm displayed by the youth leaders throughout the activity were truly inspiring, and JTG Baguio, along with the Local Government Unit of Baguio and Itogon, which fully supported the activity, have high hopes for their future contributions to building peace and an inclusive society.