LGU info officers, comms group enhance disaster communication skills through DOST forum

More than 150 local government units and various communication groups enhance disaster communication skills through the recently conducted DOST-led forum, “MAGHANDA: Communicating Hazards, Risks, and Early Warning Forum.”

The Department of Science and Technology in region 10, in partnership with its attached agencies, DOST PAGASA and DOST PHIVOLCS, bring MAGHANDA Forum to LGU Information officers and media professionals in Cagayan de Oro City. The activity became a vital conduit for sharing knowledge and expertise essential for comprehensive risk assessment, mitigation, and preparedness.

Esteemed experts from the DOST Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and DOST Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), discussed various dimensions of disaster risk.

It featured a series of engaging sessions, covering topics such as, Understanding Geologic Hazards, Navigating the PHIVOLCS website and HazardHunterPH, Understanding Hydro-Meteorological Hazards, Navigating PAGASA Website, and other lectures dedicated to understanding disaster risks and fortifying resilience.

“Effective communication in disaster management is not just important; it is the lifeline that connects preparedness to resilience,” said Ms. Sharon Juliet M. Arruejo, Asst. Weather Services Chief, PAGASA.

DOST PAGASA also emphasized that providing the correct information during hard times like disasters can bring so much improvement to how the community responds as a team and handles the problem together.

DOST PHIVOLCS also discussed understanding the geological hazards to help in preparation for potential risks like earthquakes and landslides.

“The clarity and timeliness of information can mean the difference between chaos and coordinated action,” said Ms. Charmaine V. Villamil, Senior Science Research Specialist, PHIVOLCS.

The well-attended forum conducted on October 5 at the Luxe Hotel was only one of the many activities of HANDA Pilipinas: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Nationwide Exposition, with the theme, “Enhancing Resilience and Sustainability for Mindanao.” Moreover, the forum was conducted as part of addressing the Sendai Framework Priority on Understanding Disaster Risk. (Rashia Mae Deva E. Paano/DOST 10)

