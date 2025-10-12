LGU needs to be recognized as DOST partner in CEST Program

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The local government of Kalilangan headed by Mayor Atty. Raymon Charl O. Gamboa is one of the recognized partners of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) during the Bukidnon CEST Forum: Bridging STI-driven Development for All, held on October 9, 2025, at Loiza’s Pavilion, Casisang, Malaybalay City.

The Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) Forum 2025 brings together DOST partners, local leaders, and stakeholders to showcase how science, technology, and innovation (STI) can drive sustainable and inclusive development across Bukidnon communities.

Facilitated by the Department of Science and Technology – Northern Mindanao (DOST-NM) through the Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Bukidnon, the forum bears the theme “Bringing STI-Driven Development for All.” This aims to strengthen the implementation of community-based projects that will improve livelihoods, enhance sustainability, and enhance sustainability. Health and nutrition, protecting nature, and developing disaster resilience.

Yes Engr. Send the N. Ratilla, Regional Director of DOST-NM, delivered the keynote message, highlighting STI’s vital role in empowering local communities and promoting inclusive growth.

Among the distinguished guests and in attendance is Congressman Jonathan Keith T. Flores (represented by Mr. Roque Rios Jr.), Malaybalay City Mayor Atty. Warren Pabillaran (represented by Mr. John Valmores), Malitbog Mayor Gary D. Casino (represent ni Ms. Marianne T. Casino), Talakag Mayor Renato Sulatan Jr., Maramag Vice Mayor John Lester Malack Tan, Mr. Alberto Bigcas, Atty. Francesco Manuel P. Valdez, Rep. Marijorie Jaraula, and Dr. Carina Joanne V. Barroso, with more than 200 participants from all over Bukidnon.

Representing Kalilangan in this activity a delegation composed of LGU employees and MAFA Inc. Coffee Farmers, one of the leading community-based groups in the municipality supported through the CEST Program of DOST. Their participation highlights strong collaboration with the local government in the science and technology sector in promoting economic growth driven by innovation and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Through this initiative, DOST-NM reaffirmed its mission to bring science closer to humanity—empowering communities through innovation and forging pathways toward sustainable progress.

The afternoon session of the Bukidnon CEST Forum 2025 featured presentations of DOST technologies and programs under CEST entry points, featuring innovations in economic development, environmental protection, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation, health and nutrition, and human resource development.

Participants were also introduced to SARAi Technologies, an intelligent agricultural tool designed to help farmers make informed, data-driven, and sustainable decisions.

Through recognizing LGU Kalilangan and its partner communities, MAFA Inc. Coffee Farmers, DOST-NM highlighted the importance of collaborative governance in advancing Science, Technology, and Innovation as cornerstones of inclusive and sustainable community transformation in Bukidnon.