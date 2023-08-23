LGU San Fernando embraces Pacific Partnership 2023

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City, August 23, 2023- Mayor Hermenegildo “Dong” Gualberto of San Fernando, La Union, welcomed the contingents of the Pacific Partnership 2023 Exercise and expressed the strong support of the Local Government Unit during the kick-off ceremony held on August 22, 2023, in the town plaza of San Fernando.

The local chief executive highlighted the significance of this partnership, which provides bridges that go beyond mere physical structures and collaborations that allow exchanges for progress.

“In embracing this partnership, we are guided by a common purpose: to build bridges that transcend fountains and foster collaboration to achieve outcomes that transcend expectations”, Mayor Gualberto expressed.

He also recognized the unity fostered among participating nations regardless of cultural differences in pursuit of sustainable development and community empowerment.

Further, Mayor Dong is grateful that the city of San Fernando, La Union, has been chosen to host the largest annual Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations aimed at strengthening the interoperability of allied countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Under the Pacific Partnership 2023, a series of Humanitarian Civic Action (HCA) activities will be executed in La Union from August 21–31, 2023, in order to improve the local community’s resilience and ability to respond effectively in times of calamity.

During the opening ceremony, LTGEN FERNYL G. BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command, delivered the message of the AFP’s Chief of Staff, GENERAL ROMEO S. BRAWNER Jr., in which he thanked the leaders and citizens of the City of San Fernando, La Union, for their support and cooperation as the host of the Philippine leg of the Pacific Partnership 2023.

The CSAFP also emphasized that the goal of the exercise is to improve disaster response capabilities, build a safer and more resilient community, and maintain regional stability.

“The primary objective of this exercise is to simulate and strengthen disaster response capabilities, including the development of the skills of our first responders. But on the other hand, this exercise is a refresher for us to remain steadfast and resolute in contributing to the creation of a peaceful and progressive Pacific region”, LTGEN BUCA delivered.

Meanwhile, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) AFP is in close coordination with the LGU of San Fernando, La Union, contingents from the US, UK, South Korea and Australia in ensuring the success of the largest annual Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise.