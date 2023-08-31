222 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Local Government Unit of San Fernando City, La Union, expressed appreciation and gratitude for hosting the recently concluded Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23), which strengthened the communities’ capabilities and resiliency especially to respond effectively in times of natural and man-made calamity.

During the closing ceremony, held on August 30, 2023, San Fernando City Mayor Hermenegildo ‘Dong’ Gualberto emphasized that the Pacific Partnership 2023 truly exemplified the concept of Bayanihan and unity among the participating countries.

“The Pacific Partnership 2023 has been a testament to the power of unity and shared goals, and together we have tackled challenges, exchanged innovative ideas, and worked tirelessly toward the common vision of progress and development”, said the local chief executive.

As the exercise came to a close, the mayor also stated that the connections established should not also be ended but rather flourish, serving as a foundation for future endeavors that benefit not only their own communities but also the world at large.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful implementation of the Pacific Partnership 2023.

“Thank you to our very enthusiastic Naval Forces Northern Luzon of the Northern Luzon Command and foreign partners for your unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to the success of our activities. Let us look ahead with optimism knowing that our collaborations will serve as an inspiration for others to follow”, he added.

Some of the activities and projects carried out in San Fernando City, La Union, throughout the exercise, which started on August 21 include the construction of a two-classroom building at Tanquigan Elementary School and renovation projects in the elementary schools in the barangays of Santiago, Dallangayan, and Catbangen.

City Disaster Risk Reduction Management personnel of San Fernando were also involved in the conduct of Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR), wherein they also had an opportunity to have an exchange of ideas and inputs through their training, especially about improvisation on equipment and how to ensure a safe and successful search and rescue mission.

Free dental and medical missions and other symposiums and training were also conducted under the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) program.

The Pacific Partnership 2023, sponsored by the United States Indo-Pacific Command and executed by the U.S. Pacific Fleet in coordination with partner nations, brought together military forces, governmental organizations, and NGOs to provide medical, engineering, and community engagement services to improve regional cooperation, build resilience, and foster partnership among nations.