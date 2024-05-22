Lifeless baby, found face down beside playing three-year-old sister while parents were asleep

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A 20-day old baby girl was found lifeless, lying face down on the floor beside her three-year-old sister who was playing, while their parents were reportedly asleep inside their home in Tondo, Manila.

The baby, identified only as ‘Angel,’ was found the other day at the third floor of the said home located on Flores Bugallon Street in Tondo, Manila and is now being autopsied to determine the cause of death.

Initial investigation showed that the victim’s relative, Victoria, arrived in the said address at 11:30 a.m. and saw the kids’ parents sleeping at the second floor.

When Victoria went to the third floor, she found the victim face down on the floor while her sister played beside her.

Victoria immediately picked up the baby and noticed that it was motionless, so that she immediately informed the parents.

The said baby was rushed to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead-on-arrival.

Victoria told probers that five days prior, she saw the three-year-old carrying the baby by the neck while going to the third floor.