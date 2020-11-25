12 Tips for Saving Money When Buying and Using Home Appliances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shopping for home appliances is fun and exciting, especially when you don’t have to worry about the price tag. But for most people who are working around a budget, purchasing home appliances can be stressful, as not a few items fall on the expensive side. Apart from that, more household appliances also means higher electricity bills, which further bumps up the costs that come with buying new and necessary equipment for the home.

Luckily, there are a lot of ways to cut these costs. Here are some that you can take into consideration:

Watch Out for Sales

Who doesn’t love discounts? If you’ve been eyeing that smart TV or that spacious refrigerator but you don’t want to let go of your hard-earned money just yet, hold out a while longer because it is likely to be sold at a discount somewhere. Just make sure you keep an eye out for flash sales that are periodically held by appliance stores, or try searching for “sale appliances near me” on your trusted web browser.

Turn Off Anything That’s Not in Use

Whatever appliance it may be, you can significantly cut your home’s energy costs by simply switching off anything that is not in use. Take advantage of the daylight so you won’t have to keep your lights on, for example. Also only use air conditioners on very hot days, and unplug anything that is not running so they don’t keep drawing power.

Compare Prices

If something you really need is a bit beyond your budget, don’t think twice about comparing prices. You might find that some shops will have them at lower or discounted prices. If you can, try dropping by outlet stores instead of mall branches to save pesos.

Turn On the Energy-Saver Feature

Some home appliances like your refrigerator, air conditioner, and washing machine are likely to have an energy-saver button. Make sure to switch it on to help you reduce your power consumption and cut back on your electricity bills.

Pay in Cash

Most, if not all home appliances stores offer amazing discounts and lower prices when you pay in cash. Some even throw in exciting freebies. Try and pay in cash whenever you can so you won’t have to worry about interest rates and inflated prices.

Bigger Is Not Always Better

When it comes to home appliances, bigger does not always mean better. Choose only a size that is appropriate to the area of your home where the appliance will be placed. Not only does it help reduce energy costs, but having tiny appliances can also make your home appear neater and cozier.

Look for the EER Label

EER stands for Energy Efficiency Ratio. It pertains to the capability of air conditioning units to achieve the desired cooling output with the least amount of energy consumed. Strictly speaking, the higher the EER, the more efficient the unit is.

Inverters Save a Lot of Energy Costs

Inverter technology in microwave ovens, washing machines, air conditioners, and other home appliances allows them to function more efficiently by regulating the motors and compressors. It also has the capacity to automatically adjust speed and other functions according to current use to maximize the device’s operation without compromising output, resulting in less energy consumption. As such it’s a good idea to buy appliances that take advantage of this technology.

Check Customer Reviews

With almost every transaction being done online nowadays (yes, even shopping for appliances!), checking customer reviews before purchasing anything must be second nature to you, especially when what you’re buying is not exactly cheap. By simply browsing through reviews left by other web users online, you can have an idea whether or not that vacuum cleaner or stereo system you’ve been wanting for so long is really worth spending money on.

Maximize the Warranty

Most, if not all, brand new store-bought home appliances come with a service warranty. Warranties serve as a safeguard for manufacturing defects and other internal issues. Take advantage of your warranty by knowing its full coverage, when it ends, and where you can take your appliance in case you will be needing repair. By making use of warranties, you can protect yourself from unnecessary repair or replacement expenses.

Ask about Free Delivery

Some appliances stores offer free delivery, while others don’t. Don’t hesitate to ask their staff about it. If you paid in cash, chances are they will also give you the delivery for free.

Get Only What You Need and When You Need It

Thinking about whether or not to get that new oven or air purifier? Try asking yourself these questions: “Do I have that at home?” and “Is it still working?” If you answered yes to both questions, then you don’t need a new one. It’s an easy enough trick, and it will save you thousands of pesos when you make it a habit.

Having many home appliances that make everyday life easier doesn’t have to break your bank. By taking note of some of these reminders, you can enjoy the convenience your trusty home appliances offer while saving yourself some money along the way.