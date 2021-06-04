Sponsor A Ride Offers Bonus Award for Travelers Going to Vaccine Appointments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Service underwrites Lyft, Uber, and cab trips for anyone needing trasportation to COVID vaccine site

We want everyone to be vaccinated.”— Anna Chu Lin

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US /EINPresswire.com/ — Sponsor A Ride, the service founded in early May to underwrite Lyft and Uber trips for AAPI individuals who feel unsafe using public transit due to current violent threats against Asians, announced that they are adding a $25 bonus to their reimbursement for rides, if the destination is a COVID vaccine appointment. And beneficiaries need not be Asian.

“We felt like we wanted to do our part to increase vaccination coverage” says co-founder Anna Chu Lin. “If people follow our system, they will be reimbursed for the cost of the trip plus $25.00.

And for this they need not be of any particular cultural background. We want everyone to be vaccinated.”

This move is part of the group’s strategy to move beyond rides for AAPI only, and serve the larger public. “We think attacks on Asians are decreasing”, says CTO Amy Chang, “though that could change at any time. At any rate, we want to expand to serve seniors and the disabled of all races. And rewarding people of any background for getting a vaccine is part of that effort.”

Another new program in the works is a coupon system for the Circle of Heroes, the group’s ‘Hall of Fame’ which recognizes donors.

“Circle members can partner with us to offer coupons for free rides to their friends, customers, investors, or business partners” says Chang. “It’s a benefit they can offer which is immediate, practical and greatly appreciated.”

Those who want to take advantage of the COVID vaccine bonus are urged to move quickly. “We expect available Awards to run out within 48 hours or less” says Chu Lin. For information on Sponsor A Ride write to info@sponsoraride.net.

