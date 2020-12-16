BDO, SM to hold first virtual ‘Pamaskong Handog 2020’ in honor of overseas Filipinos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Even amid the new normal, BDO Unibank and SM Supermalls are finding ways to continue its annual tradition of paying tribute to overseas Filipinos (OFs) and their families during the Christmas season.

The companies said that this year, the much anticipated “Pamaskong Handog” will be held as a virtual event; online but still full of star-studded guests and performers and exciting activities that Pamaskong Handog has been known for all these years.

This announcement was made today at a media teleconference, which officially launched Pamaskong Handog 2020: Sama-Sama Tayo sa Pasko.

Among those who joined the announcement were BDO Unibank Senior Vice President Genie T. Gloria, BDO Unibank Senior Vice President Jamie Nasol, BDO Network Bank Senior Vice President Karen Cua, and SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

Ms. Gloria of BDO said this year’s Pamaskong Handog will be streamed through Facebook live on the BDO Kabayan Facebook page and through simulcast on the BDO Unibank YouTube channel on December 13. The event will feature Piolo Pascual, Christian Antolin, Marcelito Pomoy, Beks Batallion, and Donekla.

“Our overseas Filipinos have been through a lot this year. We hope that by keeping the tradition of Pamaskong Handog alive, even under the rules of safety, we can still give a sense of optimism, that hope that we will get through this and we will all bounce back,” she said.

Apart from the celebrities joining the event, viewers from all over the world will be treated to enjoy virtual games with many prizes.

Also participating as sponsors for the Pamaskong Handog event are World Remit, MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ria Money Transfer.

The event is one of the many initiatives of BDO, which has been actively engaging with OFs and their families, as many of them depend on the bank for their financial-related transactions.

BDO Remit has become one of the nation’s lifeblood for years and during these trying times. It provides a safe, trusted, and reliable remittance channel for millions of Filipinos all over the world. Another service, BDO Cash Agad, provides bank services in remote locations of the archipelago. Meanwhile, BDO Network Bank, the rural bank subsidiary of BDO, takes care of the underserved and unserved customers, including the remittance beneficiaries who live in far flung areas.

The number of OFWs is estimated to number 12.5 million across more than 150 countries and continents.

SM Supermalls, meanwhile, assured its commitment to serve the public through a safe malling experience for their needs amid the pandemic.

“Even when the country went in quarantine, SM Supermalls has consistently prioritized customer safety and satisfaction with #SafetyMallingAtSM. And even with the increased operation of our malls with the lifting of the lockdowns, we always see to it that each and every mall strictly follows safety practices and sanitation protocols that comply with government directives to ensure a safe malling and dining experience for everyone,” said San Agustin.