Rediscovering 12 AweSM things to do at the mall, post-vaccine

If you’ve been living with painful ingrown nails, wearing the same ill-fitting set of house clothes since the start of the lockdown or taking comfort in the fact that face shields can actually hide your bad hair days, then you obviously need to head out and go to the mall. Until the time someone is smart enough to develop the technology to do tele-manicure, or dental home service, you really have to venture out to attend to these life essentials that are beyond the realm of online technology. And the safest, fastest way to accomplish all the errands you need to do is to head off to your nearest SM mall.

If you’ve been vaccinated and you practice the basic protocols of social distancing, wearing a face mask and face shield properly (mask up, shields down!), and keeping your hands clean, there is less to worry about. To further ease your worry, many SM malls have fully vaccinated their personnel and has its many safety protocols in place.

In case you’ve forgotten that the mall is a wonderland of everything you need, want and miss, here’s 10 things you can do while #SafeMallingAtSM.

1. Vaxx shop, and dine. Here is the best-est reason why you should go to SM these days: to get vaccinated! There are 54 SM Malls vaccination sites nationwide where you can get a jab. But wait, there’s more! After getting your shot, simply show your COVID-19 vaccination card at over 1000 tenant-partners to enjoy SM’s exclusive rewards. Vaxx, Shop & Dine runs until September 30, 2021, so register with your LGU for a vaccine slot, get vaccinated and then rewarded with protection against Covid plus a free drink or discounts and deals.

2. Get pampered, its ok! A head of faded haircolor and a bad DIY haircut is a scary combination. It’s time to get a pro colorist and hair artist to work magic on your tresses at your favorite mall salon. While you’re at it, get a relaxing leg massage, and a much-missed foot spa to make you look and feel like an entirely new person.

3. National ID? Check. After that much-needed pampering sesh, why not capture the moment when you’re freshly groomed by registering for your National ID? Makes so much sense as you know you will look good in the photo. Register for your National ID at 50 SM Supermalls nationwide but remember to bring your Birth Certificate and any of the following government issued IDs approved by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Registration for national ID is free of charge.

4. Pay your bills. Do you wait with bated breath for confirmation that your bills payment has been credited after days of paying for it online? Well, while you’re at SM, why not pay your bills at BDO or at the SM bills payment center? This time, a real person will receive your payment and confirm right there and then that payment has been received. SM Bills payment centers accept cash and check payments and operates even on weekends and holidays from 10 AM to 8 PM to make your adulting life easy.

5. Shopping Gets Real. Online shopping may have become your thing since the lockdown but remember the thrill of going to the fitting room to try out a new dress to make sure it fits perfectly? Nothing beats that fabulous feeling of walking away from the mall with your fashion haul that you know will fit, has the right color and the correct size.

6. Dine-in al fresco style. Out is in – that is, as far as dining out is concerned. To prioritize the safety of its customers, SM Malls transformed its open spaces into al fresco dining areas. Catch the beautiful sunset with your friends and colleagues while having dinner! Ready your cameras for some Instagram-worthy views too!

7. Don’t Forget the Kids! Like you and me, the little ones need to be rewarded for enduring the lockdown. It’s time to reward them for good behavior, for attending online classes, and obediently following protocols. Toy Kingdom has got the right items to bring them happiness. Enjoy their wide assortment of toys for babies, kids, tweens and big kids at heart too!

8. PawSome day for pets. Even our furry best friends need to get out of the house too! Take your fur babies to the SM Aura Premier Paw Park where your dog can enjoy a fun obstacle course. Get them groomed and buy them treats at the mall’s grooming salons like Pet Express. Great bonding for fur-rents and furbabies!

9. On a Home Edit Mode. Are you in a love-hate relationship with your old living room couch? Give your living room, kitchen, bedroom or entire house a makeover! Yes, you can order stuff online but nothing beats trying out a new lounger or mattress in person.

10. Plantitos & Plantitas Paradise. If you’re a never-say-die plantita who’s isn’t discouraged by the plants that have died in your care, then SM plant hubs are your new paradise! Green hubs are in all SM Malls nationwide, where a wonderful selection of plants and greenery are for sale, along with gardening equipment, essentials, and accessories. Whether you’ve been a plant parent for a long time or just starting on your plantito or plantita experience, you’ll find everything from airplants to cacti, ferns and herbs at the mall and maybe an opportunity to share notes, bond, and meet new plant parents too!

Whew! That was a long list, but one, two or more of these suggestions must surely be what you need, want and miss. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.