Home>News>Nation>Lifetime validity for PWD IDs being sought by Sen. Erwin Tulfo
Nation

Lifetime validity for PWD IDs being sought by Sen. Erwin Tulfo

Itchie G. Cabayan6
Erwin Tulfo
Sen. Erwin Tulfo seeks lifetime validity for the IDs of PWDs. (JERRY S. TAN)

HERE’S some welcome news for persons with disability (PWDs).

The PWD identification cards (IDs) they now hold will soon be valid forever once a bill filed by Senator Erwin Tulfo becomes law.

Sen. Tulfo, who has been championing the rights of marginalized sectors, likewise called for better implementation of the Magna Carta for PWDs and the cooperation of local government units for the purpose.

His proposed bill seeks lifetime validity for such IDs, by amending Republic Act No. 7277 or the “Magna Carta for Persons with Disability.”

Under Senate Bill No. 1405 Sen. Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, said the issuance of the said IDs for PWDs will be free of charge and shall be valid for the entire lifetime of the cardholder.

“This is the plight of Filipino PWDs: once their ID expires, they need to line up again to get their requirements, and they need money for transport fares. They need to yet again allot time, energy, and resources just to renew their IDs, despite their disability. It is like adding insult to injury,” the Senator lamented.

He added: “Their PWD IDs are very important because they receive their benefits through that card. Giving expiry dates to their IDs is like depriving them of access to the benefits given to them by law.”

The “Magna Carta for Persons with Disability” provides several benefits and privileges, including a 20% discount on goods and services, equal opportunities for employment and education, among others.

“The government should lighten the load of the PWDs who have long been suffering from their personal battles,” Tulfo stressed.

Once enacted into law, Tulfo said the measure “is a small but meaningful step toward respecting PWDs’ rights, easing their burdens, and streamlining public service.”

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Nation

Pinoys in Russia told to stay away from crowds

VOCP
FILIPINOS in Russia were advised to stay away from crowded places amid protests set in Moscow in support of jailed
Generika Drugstore 'Libreng Konsulta'
To celebrate its 19th Founding Anniversary, Generika Drugstore conducted a Nationwide Libreng Konsulta with partner doctors across its store network last September 17.
Events

Generika Drugstore celebrates 19th anniversary with nationwide ‘Libreng Konsulta’

Journal Online
MANILA – In celebration of their 19th anniversary and the Generics Awareness Month, Generika Drugstore hosted a nationwide Libreng Konsulta
Starbooks
Events

DOST Region 1 Turns Over STARBOOKS to 5 Underserved Schools in Ceremonial Event

Journal Online
Sudipen, La Union – The Department of Science and Technology Region 1 (DOST Region 1), in partnership with the DOST-Science
Nation

DAR urges AmCham to invest in agri

VOCP
EXPLORE agribusiness opportunities under the "new normal" to attain efficient management and delivery of agriculture and fishery products that are