Lions Nation MMA welcomes Payantog Sports as new team partner

277 SHARES Share Tweet

La Trinidad, Benguet: Lions Nation MMA, the premier mixed martial arts stable in the Philippines, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Payantog Sports, the leading manufacturer of combat sports gear and equipment in the country.

This exciting collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement during Lions Nation MMA’s first-anniversary celebration at the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center in La Trinidad, Benguet — the team’s base of operations — last June 22.

[Lions Nation MMA-Payantog Sports MOA Signing Photo Gallery]

Eduard Folayang, Chairman and Co-Founder of Lions Nation MMA, said: “This partnership is a game-changer for us. With Payantog Sports on board, we are equipped to provide our athletes with the best training environment and gear, setting a new benchmark in Philippine MMA. Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”

Gelyn Aquino, Owner and Operations Manager of Payantog Sports, said: “Lions Nation MMA represents the pinnacle of mixed martial arts in the Philippines. We are honored to support such a revered team and look forward to contributing to their continued success. Our mission has always been to support athletes in achieving their best, and this partnership allows us to do just that on a grand scale.”

Founded by Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, and Honorio “The Rock” Banario, Lions Nation MMA has rapidly become a powerhouse in the sport since its inception in 2023. Its roster boasts some of the biggest names, including Danny “The King” Kingad, Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw, and Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly. With Payantog Sports now serving as a team partner, the future looks even brighter for the elite camp.

Through this strategic partnership, the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center will undergo a significant transformation. Payantog Sports will provide a full setup of its top-notch martial arts equipment and gears, turning the gym into a state-of-the-art training facility.

In addition to enhancing the training environment, Payantog Sports will be the official outfitter for Lions Nation MMA, providing apparel for all competitions — both locally and internationally.

To celebrate this joint venture, Lions Nation MMA and Payantog Sports will also launch the Lion’s Roar Collection, a limited-edition gear and apparel line that will soon be available to the public nationwide.

Payantog Sports comes at a pivotal time for Lions Nation MMA, following a remarkable inaugural year that saw the team achieve numerous milestones and establish itself as a dominant force in the sport.

About Payantog Sports

Established in 2015, Payantog Sports is the leading manufacturer of combat sports gear and equipment in the Philippines. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products that enhance the performance and safety of athletes in various combat sports.

For more updates on Payantog Sports, please visit www.payantog-sports.com or follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/payantogsports and on Instagram: @payantog_sports.