Lito Adiwang Taps Iron Bunny Philippines As Official Outfitter For ONE Fight Night 16 Bout

Manila, Philippines: One of the rising stars in Philippine MMA today, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, has partnered with Iron Bunny Philippines for his next assignment in ONE Championship.

He is scheduled to square off against Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado in a strawweight rematch at ONE Fight Night 16. The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on November 4.

Adiwang, known for his explosive fighting style and remarkable performances on the global stage, is excited to continue his journey through the ranks of the highly-competitve strawweight division with Iron Bunny Philippines by his side.

Lito Adiwang, ONE Strawweight MMA Contender, stated: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Iron Bunny Philippines as my official outfitter for my next fight in ONE Championship. Their unwavering support means the world to me, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this partnership. Together, we’re going to conquer new heights.”

Iron Bunny Philippines, a brand recognized for its dedication to active lifestyle and competitive sports, was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Ricky Enriquez and digital marketer Vir Moore Moranta. It has quickly gained a reputation for quality and innovation within the local mixed martial arts community and beyond.

Ricky Enriquez, Owner of Iron Bunny Philippines, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Lito Adiwang to the Iron Bunny Philippines family. He embodies the core values of a true Filipino warrior—determination, passion, and an unwavering commitment to success. We look forward to supporting him on his journey to greatness.”

Iron Bunny Philippines has a history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in the combat sports world, including former UFC Bantamweight World Champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, and former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

Adiwang is the latest addition to this impressive lineup. The 30-year-old standout from Baguio City, Benguet holds a professional record of 14-5, boasting eight victories by knockout and four via submission.

In his triumphant return to action last September, he made a statement by stopping Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds. “Thunder Kid” intends to keep the momentum going by prevailing over Miado at the much-awaited ONE Fight Night 16.

For more updates on Lito Adiwang, please visit his official Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3trqOR5

Also please follow Iron Bunny Philippines on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3RyRoBI