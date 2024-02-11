Loading of 55,000 DSWD food packs in PH Navy vessel in full swing

416 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s directive for a whole-of-government approach in responding to disasters, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has closely coordinated with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the loading of 55,000 family food packs (FFPs) in the Philippine Navy Vessel BRP Davao del Sur LD 602 on Sunday (February 12) at Pier 15 of the Port Area of Manila.

The thousands of boxes of FFPs will be delivered to Davao City where these will be immediately dispatched to local government units (LGUs) affected by the trough of a low pressure area and shear line that hit Davao Region in late January.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed the continuous flow of relief aid to Mindanao in one of the agency’s largest disaster response efforts in keeping with the Chief Executive’s directive.