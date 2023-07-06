Local, int’l furniture companies take centerstage at 1st Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Business opportunities await participants and exhibitors at the first Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM) set on July 5 to 7, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

PFFM brings diverse choices of high-quality furniture and furnishing products to fulfill the sourcing needs of the local market.

FAME+ — the Philippines’ premier sourcing destination for home, fashion, and lifestyle products — is joining companies from China, Malaysia, and Thailand in showcasing the latest trends in home furniture, outdoor furniture, office and commercial furniture, home décor, and lifestyle products.

“With the Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market, we are able to highlight the creativity of Asian furniture designers, manufacturers and suppliers, thereby helping intensify the demand for products on the global stage, shares Vicky Tan, PFFM Project Director, Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

According to independent research and consulting company CSIL, the Philippines is one of the rapidly-growing Southeast Asian furniture suppliers, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Among the international companies featuring bedroom furniture, mattresses, and pillows are Changzhou Star Furniture Co Ltd, East Coast Furnitech Public Co Ltd, Hup Chong Furniture Sdn Bhd, Instyle Sofa Sdn Bhd, Kinheng Furniture Sdn Bhd, Legend Dynamic Sdn Bhd, Luoyang Eastern Sunrise Co Ltd, Smooth Star Enterprise (M) Sdn Bhd, Titov Sdn Bhd, Vgf Industries Sdn Bhd, Vs Idea Furniture Sdn Bhd, Wild Industries Sdn Bhd, Comfy Nest International Sdn Bhd, and Comfy Nest Sdn Bhd.

Companies bringing in dining furniture include 5r Technologies Sdn Bhd, Aik Chee Furniture Sdn Bhd, Biotrend Resources Sdn Bhd, Boes Inspiration Sdn Bhd, Feng Yuan Industries Sdn Bhd, Gub Furniture Sdn Bhd, Len Cheong Furniture Sdn Bhd, Mkh Furniture Design Sdn Bhd, Pure Star Synergy Sdn Bhd, Rna Industry Sdn Bhd, and Shantawood Sdn Bhd.

Also joining the show are companies showcasing their living room furniture, including Acme Upholstery Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Anji Liansheng Furniture Co Ltd, Anji Tiger Furniture Co Ltd, Anji Yinafu Home Supplies Co Ltd, Gub Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd, Inspiration House, Inter Sofa Industries Sdn Bhd, Natural Signature Sdn Bhd, Smart Top, Surface Solution Sdn Bhd, Softline Furniture (M’sia) Sdn Bhd, The Complete Furniture Sdn Bhd, The Proficient Dynamic Europe Sdn Bhd, and Vidi Furniture Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Anji Wanbao Intelligent Home Technology Co Ltd, Anji Yijie Furniture Co Ltd, Henglin Home Furnishings Co Ltd, Poh Huat Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Vs Jaya Marketing Sdn Bhd, Vs Office Furniture (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, and Zhejiang Jiechang Linear Motion Technology Co Ltd are displaying their office furniture offerings.

The show is expected to attract at least 8,000 trade visitors such as furniture and furnishing importers, wholesalers, distributors and agents, retailers and department stores, online retailers; interior designers and decorators, architects, developers and real estate companies; and hotel, resort, and restaurant managers.

PFFM is organized by Derrisen Sdn Bhd in partnership with the Association of Purchasing Managers of Hotels and Restaurants of the Philippines (APMHRP); Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP); Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA); Philippine Retailers Association (PRA); United Architects of the Philippines (UAP); Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) and Manila Fame by CITEM.

For inquiries on PFFM, contact [email protected] or Mr. Bench Peralta at +63 917 831 9915.