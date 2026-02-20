Local officials welcome DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in Mountain Province

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Local officials welcome Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Provincial Office in Bontoc, Mountain Province on Friday (February 20).

Led by Vice Governor Jet Dominguez, Congressman Maximo Dalog Jr., and officials from Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and PNP Mountain Province, residents welcomed the DSWD chief with a traditional local dance before departing to visit various Department projects in the province.

Secretary Gatchalian is joined by Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG). (CC)