Home>News>Provincial>Local officials welcome DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in Mountain Province
Provincial

Local officials welcome DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in Mountain Province

Journal Online4

Local officials welcome Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Provincial Office in Bontoc, Mountain Province on Friday (February 20).

Led by Vice Governor Jet Dominguez, Congressman Maximo Dalog Jr., and officials from Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and PNP Mountain Province, residents welcomed the DSWD chief with a traditional local dance before departing to visit various Department projects in the province.

Secretary Gatchalian is joined by Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG). (CC)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD request for Php20/kilo rice for ‘Walang Gutom’ beneficiaries gets DA nod

Journal Online
With the Department of Agriculture (DA) approving the request for low-cost rice, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
Miscellaneous

Balik Probinsiya, Bagong Pag-asa program grantees get help from DSWD

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) holds a payout activity on Monday (July 1)
Miscellaneous

DSWD Field Office-3 SLPA partners with Go Negosyo to promote MSMEs in Bulacan

Journal Online
The Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 3 – Central
Miscellaneous

Parking spaces for persons with disabilities, seniors open to all vehicle types – DSWD spox

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has called upon all business establishments to ensure that members of priority