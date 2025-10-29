Local or foreign national with warrants will be arrested, PNP-AVSEGROUP assures

305 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police- Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) Director PBGen Jay Reyes Cumigad assured that those facing cases and with standing arrest warrants will be arrested once they set foot at the airports.

“Lokal man o dayuhan, kapag pumasok ka sa paliparan na may kinakaharap na kaso, tiyak na haharap ka sa batas. Naninindigan ang AVSEGROUP katuwang ang mga airport authorities at mga lokal na unit, na protektado at ligtas ang bawat pasahero sa lahat ng paliparan ng bansa,” he said.

Cumigad’s pronouncements came after joint operatives from the PNP-Avsegroup and the Pasay City Police Station arrested a male Bangladeshi national who has a pending case, upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Monday, October 27, 2025.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Pasay City Police Station-Station Intelligence Section at the NAIA Police Station 3 and resulted in the arrest of the suspect who arrived from Bangkok,Thailand, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued against him for violation of Section 155 or the Trademark Infringement law, in connection with Section 170 of Republic Act 8293 or Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. Bail for said case was set to P10,000.

The accused was read his rights in a language he understood, even as an Alternative Recording Device was also used as part of the police standard operating procedure.

The alien is now in the custody of the Pasay City Police Station-Station Intelligence Section for proper documentation and other legal processes.