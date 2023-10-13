305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA — Ayala group’s disaster response teams led the first and the most advanced earthquake response simulation exercise in the country.

The three-day drill was held at Arca South in Taguig City, way ahead of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, a global event led by United Nations to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction happening today.

Ayala’s earthquake simulation exercise aims to prepare the group’s disaster responders for the “Big One” or the 7.2 magnitude West Valley Fault earthquake as well as any kind of crisis that will endanger the safety of the public.

The simulation exercises include area assessment, search and rescue operations, and building restoration. These exercises seek to test the capability of the Ayala group in responding to a large-scale disaster and to assess the interoperability of several emergency operations centers within the group in a ground-zero scenario.

“I commend the entire Ayala Group of Companies for successfully holding this three-day earthquake emergency response simulation exercise. You have set the stage for other major corporations to emulate,” said Dir. Edgar Tabel of DILG’s Central Office Disaster Information Center.

Apart from Ayala group emergency responders, the simulation exercise was also attended by representatives from PHIVOLCS, City DRRM Office of Taguig, BFP Taguig, Barangay DRRM Office of Bicutan, Philippine Army 525th Engineering Combat Battalion, and MMDA K9 Corps.